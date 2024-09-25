Anzeige
Touchstone Exploration, Inc.: Offer Update - Confirmation of Lapsing of Offer

Not For Release, Publication Or Distribution In Whole Or In Part In, Into Or From Any Jurisdiction Where To Do So Would Constitute A Violation Of The Relevant Laws Or Regulations Of Such Jurisdiction

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Further to Touchstone's announcement of 19 September 2024, the board of directors of Touchstone (the "Touchstone Board") notes Trinity Exploration & Production plc's announcement earlier today that the Touchstone Scheme has now been withdrawn.

Accordingly, the Touchstone Board confirms that, with the Takeover Panel's consent, the Acquisition has now lapsed, and the Co-operation Agreement has automatically terminated in accordance with its terms.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the shareholder circular published by Trinity in connection with the Scheme on 24 May 2024.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer Tel: +1 (403) 750-4405
Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer
Brian Hollingshead, Executive Vice President Engineering and Business Development

Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Daniel Bush / Toby Gibbs / Tom Knibbs Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

Adam James / Charlie Hammond Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

Nick Hennis / Ben Brewerton Tel: +44 (0) 203 727 1000
Email: touchstone@fticonsulting.com

SOURCE: Touchstone Exploration, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
