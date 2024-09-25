Prevail Partners and Prevail InfoWorks Enter Into Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance With Kairos Pharma, Ltd.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Prevail Partners LLC ("Prevail Partners") and Prevail InfoWorks Inc. ("Prevail InfoWorks") announce that they have entered into a strategic relationship with Kairos Pharma, Ltd. ("Kairos"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company located in Los Angeles, California, and the developer of innovative therapeutics that aim to reverse cancer resistance against standard of care therapeutics. Under the relationship, Prevail Partners, a life sciences investment fund, participated in the Initial Public Offering of Kairos, which became listed on the New York Stock Exchange on September 16, 2024.

Prevail InfoWorks, a global full-service Clinical Research Organization, has agreed to support Kairos with clinical services and technologies in two upcoming clinical trials: a phase II randomized multi-institutional trial of ENV 105 for patients with castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a phase I trial of ENV 105 in patients with EGFR-driven lung cancer who have developed partial or complete resistance to Osimertinib. Prevail InfoWorks will provide its Single InterfaceTM Integrated Analytics Platform and lead the project management for both trials, as well as provide site management, monitoring, and pharmacovigilance.

Mary Schaheen, President of Prevail Partners, said: "There is a substantial unmet need to address resistance to hormone and EGFR therapies for multiple cancer types that develop through the upregulation of CD105. Through our strategic investment and the clinical services of our affiliate, we are excited to support Kairos Pharma's well-designed trials for testing INV 105, which aims to target CD105 signaling to reverse cancer drug resistance."

About Prevail Partners, LLC

Prevail Partners, LLC is a corporate strategic investment fund investing in clinical stage therapeutics companies. More information is available at https://prevailpartners.com.

About Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. is a global full-service CRO/FSP and one-stop-shop for clinical trial services and systems. More information is available at https://prevailinfoworks.com.

About Kairos Pharma, Ltd.

Kairos Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics that reverse cancer drug resistance and immune suppression through the power of structural biology. More information is available https://kairospharma.com.

