Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ECU0 | ISIN: US48301N1046 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.09.24
18:35 Uhr
1,860 US-Dollar
-0,240
-11,43 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAIROS PHARMA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAIROS PHARMA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 19:38 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prevail Partners and Prevail InfoWorks Enter Into Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance With Kairos Pharma, Ltd.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Prevail Partners LLC ("Prevail Partners") and Prevail InfoWorks Inc. ("Prevail InfoWorks") announce that they have entered into a strategic relationship with Kairos Pharma, Ltd. ("Kairos"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company located in Los Angeles, California, and the developer of innovative therapeutics that aim to reverse cancer resistance against standard of care therapeutics. Under the relationship, Prevail Partners, a life sciences investment fund, participated in the Initial Public Offering of Kairos, which became listed on the New York Stock Exchange on September 16, 2024.

Prevail InfoWorks, a global full-service Clinical Research Organization, has agreed to support Kairos with clinical services and technologies in two upcoming clinical trials: a phase II randomized multi-institutional trial of ENV 105 for patients with castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a phase I trial of ENV 105 in patients with EGFR-driven lung cancer who have developed partial or complete resistance to Osimertinib. Prevail InfoWorks will provide its Single InterfaceTM Integrated Analytics Platform and lead the project management for both trials, as well as provide site management, monitoring, and pharmacovigilance.

Mary Schaheen, President of Prevail Partners, said: "There is a substantial unmet need to address resistance to hormone and EGFR therapies for multiple cancer types that develop through the upregulation of CD105. Through our strategic investment and the clinical services of our affiliate, we are excited to support Kairos Pharma's well-designed trials for testing INV 105, which aims to target CD105 signaling to reverse cancer drug resistance."

About Prevail Partners, LLC

Prevail Partners, LLC is a corporate strategic investment fund investing in clinical stage therapeutics companies. More information is available at https://prevailpartners.com.

About Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. is a global full-service CRO/FSP and one-stop-shop for clinical trial services and systems. More information is available at https://prevailinfoworks.com.

About Kairos Pharma, Ltd.

Kairos Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics that reverse cancer drug resistance and immune suppression through the power of structural biology. More information is available https://kairospharma.com.

Contact Information

Henry Ehlers
Associate
henry.ehlers@prevailpartners.com
267-797-2043

SOURCE: Prevail Partners

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.