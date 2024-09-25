Anzeige
25.09.2024 19:50 Uhr
Antea Group Bolsters PFAS Management Expertise With Key New Hires Jason Lagowski and Nasim Pica

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Antea Group

Antea Group USA is delighted to announce the addition of two distinguished professionals to our team: Jason Lagowski, CPG and Nasim Pica, Ph.D. Their arrival significantly enhances our capabilities in managing and mitigating PFAS (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) contamination, further cementing our status as an industry leader in emerging contaminant consulting.

Jason Lagowski, CPG, brings over three decades of rich, diverse experience in environmental consulting, having worked across the US, Canada, and Australia. His expertise in the management and remediation of emerging contaminants, particularly PFAS, has been instrumental in setting new industry standards. With a strong background in hydrogeology and project management, Jason has led numerous innovative projects that have transformed PFAS treatment technologies across chemical, government and transportation industries. His previous roles include Senior Technical Director of Remediation Technologies at Arcadis Australia, Market Leader (Midwest) for Environment at GHD Services and most recently Senior Client Services Manager and National PFAS Leader (Private Sector) for Brown and Caldwell. Jason holds a bachelor's degree in Geology from Michigan Technological University.

Nasim Pica, Ph.D., is a highly skilled environmental engineer with over 15 years of experience working with environmental contaminants. She specializes in supporting complex projects involving environmental site assessment and characterization, forensic analysis, source tracking, and remediation of emerging contaminants including PFAS and 1,4-dioxane. Nasim has successfully led multidisciplinary teams in PFAS projects for the Department of Defense, offering innovative solutions and technical support. Before joining Antea Group, she served as a Subject Matter Expert at Weston Solutions, where she developed and executed advanced remediation strategies and trained teams on PFAS-related challenges. She holds a Ph.D. in environmental engineering from Colorado State University and a master's degree in civil engineering from Sharif University of Technology.

Commitment to Excellence in PFAS Management

For over a decade, Antea Group has been at the forefront of helping clients identify and navigate their PFAS risk issues to build business resiliency. Our team provides comprehensive PFAS risk management services, including operational PFAS screenings and exposure evaluations, supply chain evaluations, site investigation, contaminant fate and transport modeling, remediation strategies and expert testimony for our client's most challenging projects. Our scientifically grounded services assist companies in identifying PFAS sources, complying with regulations, managing liabilities, and avoiding business interruptions.

"Our recent hires, Jason and Nasim, embody our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions for PFAS management," says Scott Recker, Vice President and Environmental Remediation Practice Leader. "Their combined expertise and innovative approaches will undoubtedly enhance our ability to tackle the most challenging PFAS projects and deliver results that protect human health and the environment."

Learn more information about Antea Group's PFAS management services and our team of experts.

About Antea Group

Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning, and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. To learn more, visit us.anteagroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Alison Bryant
Marketing & Communications Director
alison.bryant@anteagroup.us

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

