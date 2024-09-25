McCormick Systems to Present Showstopper at 2024 NECA Conference

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / McCormick Systems, the #1 provider of electrical estimating & digital takeoff software, will be attending the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Trade Show from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.

McCormick, a part of Foundation Software LLC, will be showcasing their most recent software update, Version 16, which is in the running for the 2024 NECA Showstopper award.

"We're thrilled to spotlight V. 16 at NECA 2024," said President of McCormick Systems Paul Wheaton. "This version brings significant advancements that will enhance productivity for electrical contractors, and we want the industry to know it's here and ready to help companies win more bids."

McCormick V. 16 gives estimators more control over their estimates at every stage of the process, including break outs on the bid summary by floor, building, system or phase, and a new extension feature to precisely maintain labor and costs.

McCormick will be exhibiting alongside parent company Foundation Software - an industry leader in providing construction software and services for commercial, government, industrial and specialty trades, including electrical. In addition to McCormick's estimating and digital takeoff software, contractors will also be able to see a range of products that could help their business processes, including:

FOUNDATION® construction accounting

The safety app SafetyHQ®

The WorkMax time tracking app; and

Payroll4Construction, the construction payroll service

Visit McCormick Systems at Booth #1139 to check out the latest in electrical estimating and see their entire product portfolio.

For more information, visit https://www.necaconvention.org/.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick is an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical trades. McCormick features Design Estimating Pro - a digital takeoff tool where users can design-build in one program - built-in change order tracking and unlimited change order management. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information regarding any of the products listed above, please visit https://www.foundationsoft.com/partners/integrations, call (800) 246-0800 or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski

Vice President of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 7933

Samantha Illius

Marketing Relations Coordinator

sillius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems

View the original press release on newswire.com.