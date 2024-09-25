ETHOS Event Collective: Living Our ETHOS: Thoughtful Event Strategies and Expansion into Naples on Display at IMEX

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / ETHOS Event Collective, a Destination Management Company (DMC) known for revolutionizing the way events are planned, executed, and experienced, is proud to exhibit once again at IMEX Las Vegas 2024.

IMEX is widely regarded as one of the most influential events for the global meetings and incentive industry. It serves as a vital platform for industry professionals to share innovations, collaborate, and explore cutting-edge solutions that shape the future of events. For ETHOS, attending IMEX is more than a chance to network-it's an opportunity to highlight how live events can be leveraged as a force for good.

"IMEX has a profound influence on the incentive industry, and for us, it's the ideal space to demonstrate our Purposeful Planning approach, which is at the core of everything we do," said Joe Fijal, Principal of ETHOS Event Collective. "We see this tradeshow as the perfect opportunity to demonstrate how live events can have a lasting, positive impact on both businesses and communities."

Since its inception in 2021, ETHOS has made it a point to integrate Purposeful Planning into its IMEX experience each year with a dedicated "giving back" program. In the first year, ETHOS partnered with Cheeriodicals, an initiative that brought joy to local children by creating care packages full of colorful items. A friendly frog mascot brought an element of fun, keeping participants and attendees smiling throughout the day.

In 2022, ETHOS worked with Bombas to donate socks to Las Vegas Rescue Mission to support those in need as part of their giveback initiative. In 2023, ETHOS collaborated with Fill it Forward, distributing reusable water bottles that unlocked donations with each refill, helping to fund a clean water project in Bangladesh.

2024 Brings a New Approach to Sustainability:

This year, ETHOS is again partnering with Fill it Forward but in a new way, by purchasing customizable booth furniture made from sustainably sourced plywood and recyclable materials, including graphics printed on 100% recyclable Falcon Board, all manufactured in the United States. By choosing to take this approach, ETHOS is allocating the savings to support four Las Vegas-based nonprofit partners: Goodie Two Shoes, Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Three Square, and Project 150.

Attendees can visit ETHOS at Booth E1574 to pick up a reusable water bottle or a QR code sticker to attach to their own bottles. Each scan will unlock a donation to one of the four nonprofit organizations, creating a fun and interactive way to support local causes.

Strategic Growth in Naples:

As part of its ongoing expansion, ETHOS is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Naples, Florida. This strategic growth strengthens ETHOS's presence in the region and offers clients unparalleled access to local expertise, opening the door to more tailored, destination specific event experiences. Naples is a prime market for incentive programs and corporate events, and with ETHOS on the ground, clients can expect a seamless blend of local knowledge and industry-leading event strategies.

"ETHOS's new Naples office shows our dedication to immersing ourselves in the destination and maintaining the highest standard of service. This deeper connection allows us to anticipate client needs and deliver events that not only meet but exceed expectations," said Adam Marcy, VP of Sales ETHOS Event Collective.

With a physical office and boots on the ground, ETHOS is uniquely positioned to deepen relationships with clients, vendors, and local communities. The team's intimate knowledge of the destination combined with a robust support network ensures that each event is purposefully planned and executed, maximizing both client satisfaction and local impact. This expansion into Naples further reinforces ETHOS's mission to deliver exceptional event experiences while fostering lasting connections with the local community.

"Expanding into Naples is an exciting step for ETHOS as we continue to strengthen our presence in key destinations across Florida. This new location allows us to offer our clients even more diverse and tailored options for their luxury corporate events, with a focus on connecting their programs to the local community," said Joe Fijol, Principal of ETHOS Event Collective.

Looking Ahead:

ETHOS is committed to Purposeful Planning and sees IMEX as an essential platform to influence the industry's future. By prioritizing sustainability, local impact, and meaningful collaboration, ETHOS aims to inspire others in the incentive world to explore how their events can go beyond entertainment and create lasting, positive change.

With the opening of the Naples office, ETHOS continues to elevate its offerings, providing clients with on-the-ground expertise and deepening relationships that enhance event experiences. This growth allows ETHOS to deliver even more impactful programs, ensuring that clients not only meet their objectives but also contribute to the communities in which they gather.

IMEX continues to be a cornerstone of the incentive industry, and ETHOS Event Collective is proud to be part of the movement, setting a new standard for what it means to use business as a force for good.

About ETHOS Event Collective:

ETHOS Event Collective is a premier event management company known for crafting unforgettable experiences in Amelia Island, Orlando, Palm Beach, Miami, Naples, Savannah, Las Vegas, Napa + Sonoma, Monterey Peninsula, San Francisco, and Grand Cayman. With a dedicated team of event specialists, they curate bespoke gatherings that reflect their clients' unique essence and aspirations. From conceptualization to execution, ETHOS Event Collective delivers seamless, memorable events that leave a lasting impact.

