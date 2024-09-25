Infoblox Inc.: Infoblox Unveils Game-Changing Universal DDI Product Suite to Help NetOps, SecOps, and CloudOps Work Better Together

Infoblox reinvents DDI for the hybrid, multi-cloud era with its new Universal DDI Product Suite and its three core components designed to drive cohesive DDI management, comprehensive asset visibility, and proactive security by breaking down silos across NetOps, CloudOps, and SecOps teams and enhancing simplicity with adaptive deployment models.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox , a leader in cloud networking and security services, today unveils its new Universal DDI Product Suite, which enables cohesive DDI management, comprehensive asset visibility, and proactive security by breaking down silos across NetOps, CloudOps, and SecOps while offering the added flexibility of adaptive deployment models. Infoblox is the only company to equip IT and business leaders with this level of cohesive DDI management. Through its set of automation-ready solutions, the Universal DDI Product Suite empowers teams to centrally manage DNS, DHCP, and IP addresses faster and with less effort. These combined capabilities enable customers to maintain centralized control while using a variety of DNS providers, and gain in-depth views and contextual understanding across the entirety of their network through Universal Asset Insights. In addition, this cloud solution uniquely slashes operational costs with a fully SaaS-based deployment model that can be provisioned in minutes.

91%* of global organizations report using two or more cloud service providers to innovate faster, streamline operations, and modernize their workloads. With each new environment, critical network services management grows more complex and compounds the chances of human error. Managing multiple siloed DNS environments increases operational costs and reduces agility. Fragmented IP address management across multiple public clouds and on-premises infrastructure creates IP conflicts, risking network and application outages. Lack of centralized visibility across hybrid clouds leads to higher costs from zombie or orphaned workloads, which can also pose security risks.

"Network architectures must be reimagined for hybrid, multi-cloud deployments to enable companies to move fast with confidence," said Scott Harrell, President and CEO, Infoblox. "At Infoblox, we are reinventing the management, deployment and security of critical network services for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Our mission is to provide NetOps, SecOps, and CloudOps teams with the robust tools they need to achieve unprecedented collaboration-significantly streamlining automation, accelerating application deployment, and dramatically simplifying operations."

Introducing the Game-Changing Universal DDI Product Suite

"The new Universal DDI Product Suite is truly transformational. We've carefully designed a new portal to assist in breaking down operational silos among NetOps, CloudOps, and SecOps teams, helping them make critical business decisions with speed," said Mukesh Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Infoblox.

The Infoblox Universal DDI Product Suite includes three new offerings:

Infoblox Universal DDI Management: The industry's first comprehensive solution for simple, unified critical network services management allows customers to accelerate their business operations by streamlining the automation of their cross-cloud DDI environments. With policy-driven network and IP address allocation across the entire hybrid, multi-cloud estate, it improves efficiency and reliability while preventing network outages.



Universal DDI Management's SaaS capabilities enable faster releases and reduce customer maintenance burdens. With the freedom to manage third-party DNS services like Amazon Route 53, Azure DNS, and Google Cloud DNS, it centralizes and dramatically simplifies DNS management.



"The ability to run DHCP in a centralized manner, combined with improved failover mechanisms, is particularly important given the natural disasters Iowa has experienced in recent years," said Todd Burzynski, Supervisor, IT Networks, UnityPoint Health. "This model helps to support our disaster recovery strategy by allowing us to maintain local DNS management while also utilizing cloud-based services. These features are aligned with our ongoing efforts to enhance resilience and ensure continuity of critical operations in the healthcare environment."





To help IT teams work more effectively together, the Infoblox Universal DDI Product Suite is accessible and managed through a unified Infoblox Portal.

"Infoblox's innovative approach to managing critical network services for hybrid, multi-cloud environments is unmatched by any other vendor today. I believe these DDI solutions will help organizations realize tangible business benefits that will drive operational efficiency, offer faster service delivery, and improve their security posture through DNS-based insights and analytics," said Zeus Kerravala, ZK Research, Founder and Principal Analyst.

To introduce the product suite, Infoblox presented a virtual launch event hosted by Chief Evangelist Cricket Liu. The agenda included:

Why critical network services need a change from President and CEO Scott Harrell

How Universal DDI is a breakthrough for the industry from Chief Product Officer Mukesh Gupta

What Universal DDI does to enable key business outcomes from Infoblox CIO Amy Farrow, in conversation with Western Digital's CIO Sesh Tirumala

How Omnicom is realizing value with Infoblox, featuring Alex Lopez, North America Network Head at Omnicom Media Group

The presentation is available on demand here .

*Source: TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, eBook commissioned by Infoblox, " Hybrid, Multi-cloud Management Maturity: How Leaders Tame Complexity, Increase Efficiency, and Innovate at the Speed of Business ", April 2024

About Infoblox

Infoblox unites networking and security to deliver unmatched performance and protection. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and emerging innovators, we provide real-time visibility and control over who and what connects to your network, so your organization runs faster and stops threats earlier. Visit Infoblox.com , or follow-us on LinkedIn or X .

