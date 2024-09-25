Regulatory News:

Stellantis and Orano will not finalize the intended joint venture for recycling end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and scrap, per the non-binding memorandum of understanding announced by the two parties in October of 2023.

The two entities are thankful for the collaborative relationship developed over time and are exploring other potential commercial relationships considering the quality of Orano's recycling process.

