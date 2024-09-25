Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
25.09.24
21:59 Uhr
510,40 Euro
+6,30
+1,25 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
510,00512,2022:15
510,50510,8021:59
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 21:30 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KIWI design Unveils Made For Meta Products at Meta Connect 2024

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KIWI Design, a leading innovator in high-quality XR accessories, has successfully added two products to the "Made For Meta" program since 2023. In 2024, KIWI design was invited to participate in the Meta Connect event, where they presented three new "Made For Meta" products. These innovations come equipped with significant upgrades designed to enhance the immersive experience for XR enthusiasts. According to their official social media announcements, more products will be released in Q4.

Quest 3S Accessories - KIWIdesign Q4 New Products

With the introduction of the Made For Meta line, KIWI design continues to set the standard in the XR accessory market. Each product is designed with user feedback in mind, ensuring that every detail contributes to a more enjoyable and engaging XR experience.

"Our goal is to provide XR lovers with the most immersive experience." stated Ray, CEO of KIWI design. "We are thrilled to introduce these new products, which embody our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation."

Since its inception, KIWI design has built a reputation for crafting user-friendly and reliable XR accessories that are widely appreciated by consumers. This announcement features upgrades to their flagship products, promising a more comfortable and enjoyable experience for users.

As KIWI design moves forward, the company remains dedicated to its mission: "Pioneering Comfort and Immersion in Every XR Moment." The unveiling of these new products at Meta Connect represents a significant step towards this goal, and the company is excited to continue innovating for the XR community.

For more information about KIWI design, please visit official website and follow KIWI design on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

https://www.kiwidesign.com/

https://www.facebook.com/KIWIdesignOfficial

https://www.instagram.com/kiwidesignins/

https://x.com/KIWIdesign_shop

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOzFWarIschBuBfNz01Oucw

https://www.tiktok.com/@kiwidesign_official

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515256/KIWIdesign_Q4_New_Products.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kiwi-design-unveils-made-for-meta-products-at-meta-connect-2024-302258928.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.