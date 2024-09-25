Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
25.09.24
19:31 Uhr
118,95 Euro
-0,80
-0,67 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,20120,1023:00
119,35119,9522:00
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 22:38 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: Making Waves: Habit Burger's 4th Annual Beach Cleanup With Surfrider Foundation

Originally published on Habit Burger & Grill

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / At Habit Burger & Grill, our commitment goes beyond serving delicious food - we're dedicated to nourishing both our communities and the environment. This September, in honor of Environmental Awareness Month, we're proud to spotlight pressing environmental issues and take action.

That's why we're excited to partner once again with the Surfrider Foundation for our 4th annual beach cleanup, working together to protect and preserve our coastlines. Donning our "Good Habits" t-shirts, this year, we hit Huntington Beach.

A Day of Impact

On a sunny Friday morning, our Social Purpose Team, alongside dedicated volunteers from our corporate teams, hit the sands of Huntington Beach armed with gloves, trash bags, and a determination to make a difference. The result? An impressive 100 pounds of trash removed from our beautiful coastline!

Stacy Hua, Sr. Manager, Insights & Analytics who spearheads Habit's Social Purpose Team, shared her thoughts on the event:

"Our annual beach cleanup is more than just picking up trash - it's about fostering a sense of responsibility and connection to our environment. Seeing our team and community members come together for this cause is truly inspiring. It's a reminder that small actions, when multiplied, can create significant change."

Beyond the Beach: Our Ongoing Commitment

At Habit Burger & Grill, we're committed to making a positive impact on the environment beyond just cleanup efforts. Did you know that over 97% of our paper-based packaging is responsibly sourced or recycled? This small change is expected to make a significant impact, helping to eliminate close to 288,000 pounds of plastic waste in the U.S. annually.

Join the Movement

Our beach cleanup may be over, but the work to protect our environment is ongoing. We encourage our customers and community members to join us in making conscious choices for the planet - whether it's participating in local cleanups, reducing single-use plastics, or supporting businesses that prioritize sustainability.

Together, we can make waves of change, one action at a time. Stay tuned for more updates on our environmental initiatives and how you can get involved! Or make a donation to Surfrider Foundation today.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.