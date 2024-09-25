Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) ("Lions Bay" or the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on September 12, 2024. All matters put to shareholders were approved by an overwhelming majority.

At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of electing independent director Patrick Power to the Company's Board. Mr. Power is a seasoned venture capitalist and financier with over 20 years of experience as a stock market professional and as director of public companies. Mr. Power has a wealth of experience as a savvy dealmaker, an adept financier and as a results-driven leader of dynamic public companies.

In addition to joining the Company's Board, Mr. Power has been appointed as an independent member of the Company's Audit Committee.

CEO John Byrne stated: "We are pleased to have Mr. Power join our Board of Directors and look forward to working with him as we continue to explore additional investment opportunities for Lions Bay."

About Lions Bay Capital Inc.

Lions Bay Capital Inc. is a TSX-V listed Investment Issuer that is focused on high return investment opportunities, principally in the mining, clean energy and clean technology sectors, where it provides public and private companies with strategic and financial support.

On behalf of the Board of Lions Bay.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.lionsbaycapital.com or contact the above.

