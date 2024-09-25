Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Leaders and colleagues from BMO, including John Mitrano (Co-Head of BMO Global Equities, BMO Capital Markets), Deland Kamanga, (Group Head, BMO Wealth Management) and Camilla Sutton (Head of Equity Research Canada & UK, BMO Capital Markets) joined Rizwan Awan (President, Equity Trading, TMX Group) in celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the BMO Equity Through Education program with ringing the closing bell on September 25.





For 20 years, BMO Capital Markets has donated North American and European institutional equity commissions from one day of trading to charitable organization partners to help diverse, bright, deserving students work towards their post-secondary educational ambitions. BMO Wealth Management's InvestorLine business joined the trading day this year for the first time, and donated their equity & ETF trading commissions earned on September 25th. Since inception, almost C$32 million has been donated to help close to 5,500 students achieve their potential through scholarships, bursaries, mentoring and leadership development.

