25.09.2024
PrometAI Expands Global Reach and Enhances AI-Driven Business Plan Features

Leading AI Business Plan Generator Unveils Global Access, Multi-Currency Support, and Advanced Customization Tools for Professionals

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / PrometAI, a leader in AI-driven business solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of significant updates to its business plan generation platform. These new features are designed to provide businesses with more robust tools, allowing them to streamline their operations, enhance productivity, and drive growth. With the new updates, PrometAI also introduces a wide variety of customizable templates tailored for over 700 industries, making it easier for entrepreneurs and companies to develop high-quality business plans with enhanced speed and flexibility.

New Functionality Release from PrometAI

New Functionality Release from PrometAI

PrometAI, a frontrunner in AI-powered business planning, has announced a major update, expanding its service to over 190 countries and adding a host of new features. These updates allow users to create business plans with more flexibility, speed, and precision. The enhancements include global access, multi-currency support, advanced AI-driven functionalities, and improved customization options, providing businesses and entrepreneurs with cutting-edge tools to streamline their planning processes across industries.

Key Features of the New Update:

  • Global Expansion: PrometAI is now accessible in over 190 countries, ensuring global usability.

  • Multi-Currency Planning: Users can now create business plans in any currency, breaking away from the USD-only restriction.

  • Enhanced AI Performance: Faster AI generation and higher quality outputs thanks to advanced AI models.

  • Font Customization: Choose from a variety of font styles to personalize your business plans.

  • Color Customization: A broader range of color options to match brand aesthetics.

  • Color Palette Selection: Easily apply pre-designed color palettes for professional presentations.

  • NDA Template: Ready-to-use Non-Disclosure Agreement template to protect business ideas.

  • Term Sheet Template (Beta Version): Access a beta version of a term sheet template for investor presentations.

  • Simple Logo Creation: Basic tools to generate logos, giving businesses a polished, professional look.

  • Industry-Specific Templates: Expanded coverage for approximately 700 industries, tailored for both the USA (NAICS standard) and Europe (ISIC standard).

Special Offer: For a very limited time, get our Pro Plan for just $72.5 (originally $150).

About PrometAI:
PrometAI leads in providing AI-driven business plan generation tools, offering customizable templates, AI-powered insights, and real-time collaboration to support businesses worldwide. With a focus on innovation, PrometAI continues to help companies create high-quality, professional business plans for a diverse range of industries.

Quote from the CEO:
"At PrometAI, we aim to make professional business planning easier and more accessible to everyone. Our new updates empower businesses with even more flexible tools to create personalized and professional-grade plans effortlessly." - Narek Abgaryan, Founder & CEO of PrometAI

Contact Information

Narek Abgaryan
CEO at PrometAI
narek.abgaryan@prometai.app
+13025746727

SOURCE: PrometAI

