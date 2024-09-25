Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. (Cboe CA: LIQD) (FSE: N5F) (OTC Pink: LIQQF) ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") announces that following the termination of the binding letter of intent with Cellview Imaging Inc., as announced on August 9, 2024, the board of directors is continuing to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to preserve and maximize value to shareholders of the Company and consider a range of options available to the Company, including, but not limited to, a sale, merger, divestiture, return of capital, issuer bid, other strategic transactions or whether to continue to operate as an independent public company. See the Company's press releases dated December 21, 2022, March 9, 2023 and May 29, 2023.

There can be no assurance that the evaluation of strategic alternatives will result in any strategic alternative, or any assurance as to its outcome or timing. The Company has not set a timetable for completion of its review and does not intend to disclose developments related to its review unless and until the evaluation of strategic alternatives has been completed or the board of directors has concluded it is necessary or appropriate.

As a result of the Company discontinuing its operations as a liquidity crypto mining business and development of its technology, as announced in the Company's press release dated May 29, 2023, Cboe Canada has initiated a delisting review and advised that absent the Company carrying on a business, or completing a strategic alternative resulting in the Company carrying on a business, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from Cboe Canada as of close of trading on December 23, 2024. As part of its review of strategic alternatives, the Company is considering options to provide a market for its securities, however there can be no assurance that the common shares will not be delisted from Cboe Canada or that another market for the common shares will be available.

About Liquid Meta

Prior to discontinuing its operations, Liquid Meta was a DeFi and Web3 focused company developing best-in-class technology and operational expertise allowing it to build a scaled business within proof-of-stake based networks. Liquid Meta was focused on liquidity mining operations and planned to build proprietary software and tools to access, automate, and scale operations within the fast-growing DeFi segment of the blockchain industry.

Neither CBOE Canada nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CBOE Canada) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Liquid Meta with respect to the review of strategic alternatives for the Company and the timing thereof, if at all, and the future business activities and operating performance of the Company and the delisting of the common shares of the Company and the timing thereof. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Liquid Meta and are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by applicable law, Liquid Meta disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

