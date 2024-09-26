Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Without Exception Films (WXF), a women-led, independent production company, announces its debut in Los Angeles, bringing a bold, mission-driven approach to documentary filmmaking. The company's focus on telling "Stories of Hope" and empowering "Agents of Change" sets the stage for its two inaugural projects: UNMUTED and Stolen Sisters. These documentaries tackle critical social issues, amplifying voices often left unheard and driving action for systemic change.





About Without Exception Films

Without Exception Films (often referred to as WXF or Withoutx) is dedicated to creating documentaries and docuseries that go beyond awareness-aiming to spark real conversations and inspire concrete action. Their projects are developed both in-house and in partnership with other filmmakers, with a commitment to exploring global social justice issues such as gender-based violence and the ongoing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) epidemic in North America.

"Our mission is to bring hope and solutions to the forefront of the world's most pressing conversations," said founder Charlotte Lubert. "Without Exception Films is all about storytelling that can catalyze real change."

Key Projects

UNMUTED - A 2024 Realscreen MIPTV Pick, UNMUTED is a three-part documentary that explores the harsh realities of gender-based violence, focusing on child marriage, female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C), and acid attacks. The series follows eight survivors on their journeys toward reclaiming their agency while highlighting organizations working to protect women and girls globally. The team is currently seeking $400,000, with a minimum investment of $100,000, to launch a 12-month impact campaign that includes educational screenings, social media initiatives, and policymaker workshops.

Stolen Sisters - Directed by filmmaker Valerie Red-Horse Mohl (Cherokee) and produced by Dawn Jackson (Saginaw Chippewa) of Red-Horse Native Productions, this documentary brings attention to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) crisis in the U.S. The film highlights the systemic failures that contribute to this epidemic while also focusing on the efforts of Indigenous leadership working towards meaningful solutions. WXF is seeking $1.2 million to complete the film and support an impact campaign that drives awareness and advocacy.

"Stolen Sisters is a critical project that addresses an invisible epidemic, and we hope it ignites conversations that lead to real change and solutions," said Valerie Red-Horse Mohl (Cherokee).

Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Participation

Without Exception Films has been selected as a commitment-maker for both UNMUTED and Stolen Sisters at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Annual Meeting. These two films will represent the company's commitment to advocacy and awareness campaigns focused on women and girls' equality. Through educational screenings, actionable toolkits, and comprehensive social media campaigns, the films aim to drive meaningful policy change and provide direct services, engaging both communities and policymakers to inspire lasting solutions to critical social issues.

Collaborative Approach and Social Impact

Collaboration is central to the work at Without Exception Films. The company partners with grassroots organizations, NGOs, and advocacy groups to ensure their films resonate with real-world impact. These partnerships enable WXF to pair every film with a strategic outreach plan designed to inspire action, not just raise awareness.

"Every story we tell is a chance to build connections and drive meaningful change. We want our films to inspire not just conversation, but real, impactful action," added producer Milena Warns.

Future Projects

In addition to UNMUTED and Stolen Sisters, Without Exception Films has several more projects in development. These include documentaries covering topics from prison reform to women's equity and the social implications of New York's Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) program. The company's long-term goal is to secure distribution for its current projects while continuing to push forward with campaigns designed to create tangible change on the ground.

Distribution and Audience Engagement

Without Exception Films is deeply focused on engaging audiences through educational screenings and robust social media campaigns. Their outreach for UNMUTED will include up to 200 grassroots screenings, paired with policy workshops and social media campaigns that give audiences practical tools to advocate for women's safety and freedom in their own communities. Similarly, the Stolen Sisters impact campaign will include screenings, toolkits for action, and initiatives to push for legal reforms that support Indigenous leadership.

Recognition and Milestones

With UNMUTED selected as a 2024 Realscreen MIPTV Pick, Without Exception Films is already being recognized as a leader in documentary filmmaking that goes beyond storytelling, serving as a platform for change.

"Filmmaking is a powerful tool for driving action, and our goal is to create films that don't just inform but leave audiences empowered to make a difference," concluded Lubert.

For more information on Without Exception Films, visit withoutx.com and follow them on social media: @withoutxfilms.

About the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)

Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI's unique model, more than 10,000 organizations have launched more than 4,000 Commitments to Action-new, specific, and measurable projects and programs-that are making a difference in the lives of more than 500 million people in 180 countries.

