IXOPAY Bolsters Enterprise-Grade Payment Orchestration Platform via New Leadership Appointments

Ronnie Thomson joins as CTO and Kelly Wenzel as CCO, bringing considerable sector experience to expand global development and boost customer experience

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / IXOPAY, a leading provider of enterprise-grade payment orchestration, has announced the appointments of Ronnie Thomson as Chief Technical Officer and Kelly Wenzel as Chief Customer Officer. These key appointments bolster the company's technological leadership and underscore its commitment to customer success.

Together with CEO Brady Harris, Thomson and Wenzel will lead the company's strategy to accelerate adoption of IXOPAY's payment orchestration platform. This team will empower businesses worldwide to harness the power of multiple payment processors through a single API and scalable payments architecture.

The global payment orchestration platform market, valued at $1.13 billion in 2022, is projected to surge at an annual rate of 24.7% from 2023 to 2030, a Grand View Research report shows. This rapid growth is fueled by rising global adoption of digital payments, with the Global Findex 2021 report indicating that two-thirds of adults worldwide now engage in digital transactions.

IXOPAY's integrated enterprise-grade payment orchestration platform, tokenization capabilities, and flexible payment optimization modules empower customers to securely capitalize on the growth of digital payments. With seamless integration and adaptability, customers can deploy the modules they need, when they need them.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ronnie Thomson to IXOPAY as Chief Technical Officer and Kelly Wenzel as Chief Customer Officer," Harris said. "Their technical and customer-first leadership will be instrumental in accelerating IXOPAY's growth and cementing our role as a leading provider of enterprise-grade payment orchestration for businesses worldwide."

Thomson, the former Chief Technical Officer and Vice President of engineering at aPriori, brings over 30 years of proven leadership in building elite global software development teams. His track record of delivering cutting-edge, enterprise-class solutions in fast-paced, disruptive markets makes him a key player in IXOPAY's future. With a deep technical foundation and a visionary approach, Thomson is set to spearhead the next wave of IXOPAY innovation, pushing the company further to the forefront of the rapidly evolving payments landscape.

"IXOPAY's payment orchestration platform is truly enterprise-grade," Thomson said. "With both a fully integrated platform and the option to pick and choose specific payment optimization modules, we're bringing radical innovation and flexibility to the market."

Wenzel is a seasoned executive with a 20-year track record of transforming customer experience. Formerly with SecureAuth, where she led operations and customer experience, Wenzel will focus on building a thriving community of payment professionals while enhancing IXOPAY's reputation for exceptional service and support. With over six years of experience at Cornerstone OnDemand, where she transformed customer experience initiatives, Wenzel will lead IXOPAY's customer-first approach and play an instrumental role in the company's long-term success in the dynamic payments industry.

"IXOPAY transforms the payment experience for businesses ranging from startups to enterprises, enabling them to easily expand into new markets, accept more payment forms and increase authorization," said Wenzel. "By delivering unparalleled customer experience, IXOPAY enables businesses around the world to do the same for their customers, fueling long-term growth."

Following the appointment of Brady Harris as CEO and the merger with tokenization leader TokenEx, IXOPAY is positioned to lead the expanding payment orchestration market. The addition of Ronnie Thomson and Kelly Wenzel further strengthens the company's executive leadership to advance its strategic vision. Combined with cutting-edge technology, IXOPAY is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the payment orchestration landscape, deliver unmatched value to its customers, and maintain market leadership by driving global innovation and growth.

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is a leading provider of enterprise-grade payment orchestration, providing a fully integrated platform, tokenization capabilities, and flexible payment optimization modules to businesses around the world. With a single API and scalable payments architecture, IXOPAY empowers businesses to simplify, secure and increase the resilience of their payment systems. Learn more at www.ixopay.com.

