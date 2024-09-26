Banyan Group: Banyan Tree's 30th Anniversary: Rediscover the Romance of Travel

Banyan Group's flagship brand unveils exclusive experiences to celebrate connection, community and nature

PHUKET, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Tree, flagship brand of Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) celebrates 30 years since its inception. To commemorate this milestone, Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts worldwide are inviting guests to rediscover the romance of travel and engage in a curated collection of 30th anniversary experiences happening from today to 31 December 2024.

Highlights include a series of celebratory events paying homage to the beginnings of the brand at Banyan Tree Phuket, a variety of experiences at Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts globally, a refresh and expansion of Saffron, the culinary heart of Banyan Tree, as well as a pledge to fund environmental and social efforts, reaffirming the Group's commitment to responsible stewardship.

"For three decades, Banyan Tree has provided a sanctuary for global travellers in awe-inspiring locations around the world. Since the early years of our founders' journey, they have believed in the transformative power of travel, which formed the cornerstone of the Banyan Tree brand," says Eddy See, CEO of Banyan Group. "Today, Banyan Tree, along with its brand extensions, Banyan Tree Escape and Banyan Tree Veya, have planted roots in 13 countries, totalling 36 properties with an expected 46 more in the pipeline. We are excited to see the brand continue to flourish in the decades to come," he adds.

Banyan Tree 30th Anniversary: Inspiring Personal Discovery

Celebrations kicked off earlier this week at Banyan Tree Phuket, with an exclusive itinerary for guests and friends of the brand to immerse themselves in the full Banyan Tree experience, inspiring them to live more thoughtfully and empathetically. From wellbeing activities to destination dining experiences, cultural immersions, and outreach to local communities, the celebration festivities exemplify the romance of travel with authentic experiences.

In the month following, the grand opening of Banyan Tree Dubai will continue to highlight the brand's 30-year legacy with a special event featuring a Sunset Soirée and an exclusive Urban Wellbeing Retreat. A nod to one of Banyan Tree's core pillars of wellbeing, the retreat exemplifies how transformative wellbeing travel is about purposeful experiences that nourish the mind, body, and soul.

Over 60 experiences have also been curated for guests of Banyan Tree to explore, discover and actively engage with the wonders of the world and rediscover the romance of travel. From visiting a Noh Mask artisan with Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto to participating in the traditional practices of the Naxi ethnic minority with Banyan Tree Lijiang, immersing in a Tibetan Bonfire Dance with Banyan Tree Ringha, bonding with loved ones under the Arabian Milky Way with Banyan Tree AlUla and more, each experience has been crafted to inspire personal discovery and deepen our guests' connection to the world.

Saffron: Celebrating Connections, Honouring Traditions

Banyan Tree introduces a refresh of Saffron, the culinary heart of the brand. Honouring the essence of Thai culinary artistry and locally sourced ingredients, the new Saffron interprets heritage recipes with a contemporary spin, providing a feast for the senses and connection to the destinations it is in. In celebration of the 30th anniversary, guests are invited to savour Saffron's refreshed culinary expressions with Banyan Tree Bangkok on the Saffron Cruise along the Chao Phraya River, as well as with Banyan Tree Mayakoba's Ixchel dining experience on a traditional Mexican Trajinera.

Saffron will also soon be introduced to new locations including Banyan Tree Dubai and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru.

Embracing the Environment, Empowering People

The flagship Banyan Tree Phuket was built on a rehabilitated tin mine land, pioneering sustainable hospitality in the nineties. Paying homage to its founding ethos of 'Embracing the Environment, Empowering People' and foundations of regenerative tourism, Banyan Group will be pledging a milestone commitment to the local Phuket community as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

Starting in November, the Group is also pledging USD$1 for for every direct booking to the initiative 'Rewilding Banyan', which aims to restore natural habitats in the areas it operates through pocket forests that enhance biodiversity, combat climate change, and support the wellbeing of local communities.

ABOUT BANYAN TREE

Banyan Tree (www.banyantree.com) offers a sanctuary to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul in awe inspiring locations around the globe. Rediscover the romance of travel as you journey to iconic destinations where authentic, memorable experiences await. Banyan Tree provides genuine, authentic service and a distinctive, premium retreat experience.

ABOUT BANYAN GROUP

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans 90 hotels and resorts, over 140 spas and galleries, and 20 plus branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme withBanyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.

