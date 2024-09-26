Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 06:26 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SNOOPLE Develops Innovative NFT Marketplace on the Solana Blockchain

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / $SNOOPLE is a vibrant new meme coin capturing the whimsical essence of the beloved Snoopy character. In the latest development, the company is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its NFT Marketplace, designed to enhance community engagement and celebrate creativity within the cryptocurrency space.

Built on the high-performance Solana blockchain, $SNOOPLE aims to merge the playful spirit of meme culture with innovative blockchain technology. The new NFT Marketplace will allow users to buy, sell, and trade exclusive digital assets, enriching the overall experience for $SNOOPLE holders and fans of digital collectibles. The important features of $Snoopleare as follows:

Exclusive Digital Assets: The marketplace will host a variety of unique NFTs tied to engaging themes and characters, encouraging community members to explore their creativity and collect exclusive items.

User-Friendly Interface: Designed for both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts, the marketplace will feature an intuitive layout, making it easy to navigate and interact with various digital assets.

Community-Centric Design: $SNOOPLE emphasizes the importance of community involvement. Users will have opportunities to contribute ideas, participate in events, and engage with fellow NFT enthusiasts, fostering a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere.

The vision for the $SNOOPLE NFT Marketplace is to create a space where creativity and community come together. The company focuses on by providing an engaging platform for digital collectibles, it can cultivate a deeper connection with their community and celebrate the whimsical spirit that inspired our project.

$SNOOPLE operates on the Solana blockchain, renowned for its high throughput, low transaction fees, and scalability. Utilizing Solana's Proof of History (PoH) and Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanisms, $SNOOPLE ensures that transactions are fast, efficient, and environmentally friendly.

Moving forward, $SNOOPLE emphasizes decentralized governance, granting token holders voting rights on essential decisions, including future developments and partnerships. A Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) will be established to manage community funds, propose new initiatives, and guide the project's direction, ensuring alignment with community interests

In addition to the NFT Marketplace, $SNOOPLE is dedicated to creating a deflationary token model, with 90% of the total supply set to be burned after adding liquidity. This approach aims to enhance the token's scarcity and value over time, reinforcing the project's commitment to a sustainable ecosystem.

$SNOOPLE is also actively exploring integration with metaverse platforms, allowing users to interact with their NFTs in immersive digital environments. This expansion aligns with the project's mission to innovate and provide new experiences for its community.

About the Company - $SNOOPLE

$SNOOPLE is a community-driven meme coin built on the Solana blockchain. Inspired by the playful spirit of Snoopy, the project aims to bring joy and inclusivity to the cryptocurrency space while exploring innovative uses for digital assets.

For further details, visit the following links:

Website: https://snoople.me

X: http://x.com/snooplesolana

Telegram: http://t.me/snoople1

Marketing partner: crmoonboy by crmoon

Media Contact

Organization: Snoople
Contact Person Name: miguel del toro
Website: https://snoople.me
Email: support@snoople.me
City: Madrid
Country: Spain

SOURCE: Snoople

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.