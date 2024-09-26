Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024

WKN: 3677 | ISIN: DE00000TUEV2 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
TUV NORD AG Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
26.09.2024 06:54 Uhr
120 Leser
Envision Energy and TÜV Nord Sign Cooperation Memorandum at WindEnergy Hamburg 2024

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At WindEnergy Hamburg, Envision Energy's Senior Vice President and President of the Wind Turbine Division, Mr. Yimin Lou, and TÜV Nord's Global Executive Vice President of Renewable Energy, Mr. Alexander Ohff, signed a strategic cooperation memorandum. Both parties agreed to comprehensive collaboration across nine key areas related to Envision's self-developed wind power supply chain, including technological research and product development, certification, testing, quality management, and internationalization strategy.


The global wind power industry is transitioning towards greater scale and strength, driven by rigorous international standards and fierce competition. Envision Energy, leading in global wind turbine orders in 2022 and 2023, continues to uphold its commitment to international growth and industry leadership.

At the signing ceremony, Envision Energy's large-megawatt integrated drivetrain for onshore wind turbines was certified by TÜV Nord. With a power output exceeding 10 MW, this drivetrain is the largest of its kind currently available and represents a significant innovation in drivetrain structural design by Envision. This technological advancement continuously enhances the performance and reliability of Envision's smart wind turbine products.

Mr. Yimin Lou stated: "As the wind power industry evolves, Envision Energy remains committed to providing high-quality, innovative products that meet diverse global market requirements and provide exceptional service to our customers. TÜV Nord is one of Envision's key international partners. Together, we aim to develop new certification models ranging from complete machines to component levels and establish robust safety standards and technical specifications crucial for global market success."

Mr. Alexander Ohff commented, "Envision Energy's technological strengths and leadership in the wind power sector have been clearly demonstrated during this certification process. With its large-megawatt integrated drivetrain for onshore wind turbines, Envision is not only spearheading a new era in drivetrain technology but also achieving significant success in both domestic and global markets. Looking ahead, TÜV Nord is committed to continuing our partnership with Envision to further technological innovations in renewable energy, supporting the global transition to green energy."

Envision Energy and TÜV Nord are currently undertaking multiple SSDA projects and supplier manufacturing assessments, several of which have already been completed. This collaboration ensures that future global projects can be delivered on time and with high quality, meeting requirements such as project financing and delivery commitments. Additionally, the two parties have collaborated to obtain multiple new technology certification white papers, supporting Envision in applying more self-developed technologies to the development and certification of turbine models, continuously improving the quality, advancement, and international competitiveness of its wind turbines.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516255/image_805157_15045228.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-energy-and-tuv-nord-sign-cooperation-memorandum-at-windenergy-hamburg-2024-302259497.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
