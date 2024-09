Energy Toolbase and Stellar Solar implemented an advanced energy management system for the Mira Loma transportation campus. From pv magazine USA Energy Toolbase and San Diego-based solar installer Stellar Solar Commercial have partnered to deliver a solar and energy storage project for a transportation campus operated by Marten Transport in Mira Loma, California. The project included two solar carport structures adding 197 kW of capacity. Stellar Solar also installed one BYD Chess 60 kW / 266 kWh energy storage system. The four-hour duration battery is managed by Acumen EMS controls software. ...

