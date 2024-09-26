The new power control system (PCS) is designed to maximize capacity and storage integration with solar arrays. Chinese power electronics provider APsystems announced the release of a new power control system (PCS). The new model, ELS 11. 4k PCS, offers increased nominal and peak backup power over previous models. The PCS also adds a generator connectivity feature, allowing the homeowner to integrate generators to work alongside their home solar and energy storage systems. The PCS offers a nominal power rating of up to 11,400 VA and peak backup power of up to 17,100 VA for 10 seconds. This allows ...

