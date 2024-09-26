Everoze Partner Nithin Rajavelu considers the crucial importance of properly measuring and managing battery state-of-charge (SoC) for the efficiency, longevity, and safety of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, especially in lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) devices, which are widely used for large-scale storage. SoC is typically expressed as a percentage of a battery's total energy storage capacity. For example, an SoC of 50% means a battery is half-charged. Accurate and reliable SoC measurement is essential for optimizing battery performance and maximizing revenue. Inaccurate SoC measurements ...

