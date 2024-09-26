Expliseat, a leader in lightweight technology, has developed an innovative train seat that is 40% lighter than traditional models. At InnoTrans in Berlin, the French company is showcasing a full-scale prototype that has attracted interest from SNCF as part of two ongoing R&D projects for intercity and high-speed trains.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925042038/en/

Expliseat Unveils an Ultra-Light Train Seat at Innotrans (Photo: Business Wire)

Already renowned in the aerospace industry for creating the world's lightest aircraft seat, Expliseat has deployed over 10,000 seats for major airlines since its inception. Now, the industrial SME is diversifying into the rail sector, helping operators reduce train weight while enhancing passenger comfort.

Expliseat offers a unique blend of innovation, passenger comfort, and aesthetics, all while significantly reducing weight.

By using advanced materials like composites and a patented bonding technology, the company's TiSeat helps lower aircraft weight and CO² emissions. These innovations will also allow rail operators to increase passenger capacity without adding weight to carriages or compromising comfort or passenger experience.

Drawing from its aerospace expertise, Expliseat has developed a seat prototype that has the potential to reduce the weight of train carriages by nearly 450 kg per axle, translating into a weight saving of 12 to 14 kg per double seat in second-class TGVs.

Made in Europe Seats, in Collaboration with French Industrial Partners

Expliseat recently inaugurated its first factory in Angers. This 6,000 m² facility allows the French SME to significantly increase production capacity and transition into an industrial-scale manufacturer. The factory incorporates 4.0 technologies, introducing digitalisation and industrial automation into production, optimizing productivity, quality, and ergonomics.

The technologies developed by Expliseat for the aviation sector have been reengineered to meet the requirements of the rail industry, addressing its challenges by reducing seat weight without sacrificing passenger comfort or onboard services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925042038/en/

Contacts:

Press Benoît RENART

benoit.renart@flint.agency +33 (0)6 84 12 46 54