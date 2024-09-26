Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Volet.com Adds Dash, Solana, Polygon, Avalanche

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volet.com, a popular crypto-enabled e-wallet platform, adds support for Dash cryptocurrency and hosts an AMA session with the Dash team. In Volet.com, users can buy and sell Dash at company's very competitive crypto prices. The platform also adds Solana, Polygon, Avalanche to buy and sell features and to merchant tools for accepting and sending out payments.

Volet.com is an e-wallet platform for personal and business users with wallets for traditional currencies and crypto, instant P2P transfers, prepaid cards, off- and onramps for merchants and other tools. Customers can sell cryptocurrencies to fund their fiat wallets on the platform, as well as buy tokens. The platform strives to offer competitive asset prices closest to buying and selling crypto on exchanges, but without having to figure out the complexities of trading.

So far Volet.com supports over 10 cryptocurrencies that users can buy and sell in a few clicks. Now this list includes Dash, a popular coin known for its growing ecosystem and active developer community, as well as a few other popular assets.

Dash is now available both in Buy Crypto and Sell Crypto areas of Volet.com accounts. Customers can sell Dash for fiat balance, or use their balance or a credit card to buy Dash and send it to their Dash-enabled crypto wallet.

To mark the start of their partnership, Volet.com and Dash hosted an AMA (ask me anything) session on Dash's X.com page to address the most exciting questions from the community. There was a recap on X.com as well as on Telegram. The live event was covered on the newly launched blog of Volet.com here.

Additionally, Volet.com expanded its crypto offerings by adding Solana (SOL), Polygon (POL) and Avalanche (AVAX). Customers can buy and sell these popular tokens in the same way as Dash and other crypto. Merchants can accept payments in these cryptocurrencies on their websites as well as send out mass payments.

Volet.com plans to further grows its set of tools for the crypto community as well as add traditional finance and lifestyle products.

Volet.com is a feature-loaded crypto-enabled payment platform for personal and business users operating since 2014. Multiple deposit and withdrawal options, prepaid cards, free instant P2P transfers are available, as well as acquiring tools, off- and onramps and mass payouts for merchants.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515375/Volet.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/voletcom-adds-dash-solana-polygon-avalanche-302258670.html

