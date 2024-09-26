Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024

WKN: A3EUCD | ISIN: US0420682058 | Ticker-Symbol: O9T
Tradegate
26.09.24
09:11 Uhr
135,40 Euro
+3,80
+2,89 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ARM HOLDINGS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARM HOLDINGS PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,60135,4009:09
134,60135,4009:12
26.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
ASUS IoT Introduces Arm-based Tinker Board 3 Single-Board Computer and Tinker System 3N for Diverse Vertical Applications

Compact power, meticulously designed for the demands of modern industry

KEY POINTS

  • Tinker System 3N: Rugged design, customizable I/O, compact size, and military-grade resilience, optimized for industrial use
  • Tinker Board 3: Advanced AI capabilities with built-in NPU, enhanced graphics processing and robust data security for diverse IoT and smart retail needs
  • Integrated solutions: Advanced integrated software and hardware features, including an SDK, GPIO API integration, power scheduling and OTA updates

TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS IoT, the global AIoT solution provider, today announced Tinker System 3N, an Arm®-based fanless embedded computer with versatile applications for industrial use, and Tinker Board 3, a compact single-board computer (SBC) equipped with a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 with comprehensive software-development kit (SDK) integration for versatile IoT and smart retail applications. Both ASUS IoT Tinker System 3N and Tinker Board 3 have been meticulously designed to cater to diverse vertical applications and industrial demands.

Both ASUS IoT Tinker System 3N and Tinker Board 3 have been meticulously designed to cater to diverse vertical applications and industrial demands.

Tinker System 3N: Rugged design and customizable I/O, optimized for industrial use

The fanless Tinker System 3N, equipped with a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor (Rockchip RK3568) and an Arm M-based Mali-G52 GPU, is optimized for industrial use. It meets exacting US MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards for shock and vibration resilience, and features a compact 0.79-liter size and an extruded aluminum chassis that ensures reliable operation within a wide temperature range - able to function in conditions ranging from -40 to 60°C.

Tinker System 3N also supports a wide 12V-24V input range and includes over-voltage, over-current, electrostatic discharge and reverse-current protection to prevent damage. Its expandable and customizable I/O interface allows swift adjustments to adapt to diverse requirements and configurations, making it ideal for smart factory operations, human-machine interface (HMI) applications and outdoor kiosk deployments. Tinker System 3N additionally benefits from a built-in neural-processing unit (NPU) designed for seamless AI integration and applications.

ASUS IoT Tinker Board 3: Advanced AI capabilities with built-in NPU

Also powered by a 64-bit quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor (Rockchip RK3566) and an Arm-based Mali-G52 GPU, ASUS IoT Tinker Board 3 delivers enhanced graphics processing and robust data security. It is designed for seamless integration and features a versatile software suite for quick market deployment, with support for over-the-air (OTA) updates, advanced controls and SDKs to provide a complete solution for smart retail and healthcare applications.

In common with its stablemate, Tinker Board 3 also features an integrated NPU for AI tasks, empowering capabilities such as object detection, speech recognition and face recognition. This ensures Tinker Board 3 is ideal for diverse industrial needs, such as digital signage, self-service kiosks, medical devices, and more.

Integrated software and hardware solutions

Both Tinker System 3N and Tinker Board 3 and integrate advanced software and hardware features to deliver a comprehensive solution, including an SDK with GPIO API integration for simplified development, power scheduling for energy efficiency, USB device power management for durability, and regular OTA updates for optimal performance.

About ASUS IoT

ASUS IoT is a sub-brand of ASUS dedicated to the creation of incredible solutions in the fields of AI and IoT. Our mission is to become a trusted provider of embedded systems and a partner in the AIoT solutions ecosystem. ASUS IoT strives to deliver best-in-class products and services across diverse vertical markets - providing convenient and efficient environments for people everywhere.

Contact: asus-iot@publitek.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516076/ASUS_IoT.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asus-iot-introduces-arm-based-tinker-board-3-single-board-computer-and-tinker-system-3n-for-diverse-vertical-applications-302259322.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
