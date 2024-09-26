Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
PR Newswire
26.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
Yaber Technologies Co., Ltd: Yaber Lands at Selfridges: Your Gateway to High-Performance Entertainment Projector

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, has made its London retail debut at Selfridges on Oxford Street, one of the UK's most esteemed luxury department stores. This partnership, sparked by Selfridges' keen interest in Yaber's T2 Plus portable projector, marks a pivotal step for the brand as it introduces its innovative projection technology to British consumers. Known for its trendsetting selections and commitment to sustainability, Selfridges has recognized Yaber's blend of modern design, imaginative features, and eco-conscious principles as the ideal addition to its curated collections.

Yaber lands at Selfridges

Coinciding with the start of Paris Fashion Week, Yaber and the Pantone Color Institute debuted the exclusive K3 Projector in the stunning Yaber Lunar Rock-a color that defines timeless elegance, blending high-end refinement with classic charm.

Now available at Selfridges, Yaber T2 Plus projector offers an immersive experience enhanced by JBL speakers, Dolby Audio, along with built-in battery power for on-the-go entertainment. Consumers can pick up the T2 Plus for £379 or find the standard T2 (without a dongle) for £349.99 and the world's first Keith Haring-inspired T2 model soon on Amazon UK.

Additionally, Yaber's newly launched K3 premier theater series is available for pre-order at www.yaber.com and will soon be arriving at Selfridges.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber is a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.

Yaber LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516183/Yaber_lands_Selfridges.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yaber-lands-at-selfridges-your-gateway-to-high-performance-entertainment-projector-302259648.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
