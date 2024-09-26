Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.09.2024 09:22 Uhr
Organizing Committee of 2024 International Youth Forum on Creativity and Heritage Along the Silk Road: 2024 International Youth Forum on Creativity and Heritage along the Silk Road: Young People Can Create Their Own "Digital Age"

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 International Youth Forum on Creativity and Heritage Along the Silk Road kicked off in Changsha on Monday. The forum is held in Changsha and Nanjing from September 22 to 28.

2024 International Youth Forum on Creativity and Heritage along the Silk Road: Young People Can Create Their Own
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The forum, themed "Reimagining Our Heritage: Stories of Resilience and Change," discussed the new opportunities and challenges brought by big data, artificial intelligence, metaverse, and other new technologies to the inheritance and protection of cultural heritage in the era of digitalization and globalization.

60 young representatives from 53 countries (including China) along the Silk Road, representatives from UNESCO's "Creative Cities Network" member cities at home and abroad, gathered to exchange ideas and engage in cross-cultural dialogue.

During the forum, in addition to academic sharing and exchanges, many experiential activities were also held, such as the Sino-foreign Youth Gala Evening, Changsha Intangible Cultural Heritage Experience, and Night Tour of Tianxinge Pavilion, allowing participants to personally experience the unique charm of Changsha as the "World's Media Arts Capital." Through communication and exchanges, young people from various countries generated ideas collisions, carried out cooperation and enhanced friendships through experiential interactions, and also provided new ideas and paths for the protection and inheritance of youth creativity and heritage.

Source: Organizing Committee of 2024 International Youth Forum on Creativity and Heritage Along the Silk Road


