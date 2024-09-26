London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Edison issues report on Impact Healthcare REIT (LSE: IHR).

Impact Healthcare REIT has completed the transfer of four homes located in Scotland to a new tenant. As a result, all of the seven homes that have been operating on an intermediate basis (as part of a turnaround plan) have now been transferred to experienced, long-term operators. The resumption of rental payments from all seven assets will provide a significant uplift to cash rental income, the basis for dividend decisions. Under the new operators, the assets also provide additional and accretive asset management opportunities.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224538

SOURCE: Edison Group