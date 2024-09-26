Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
Dow Jones News
26.09.2024 09:31 Uhr
COFICERT: NSIA Banque CI has obtained the MSI 20000 Certification issued by COFICERT France, attesting to its solid financial governance

DJ COFICERT: NSIA Banque CI has obtained the MSI 20000 Certification issued by COFICERT France, attesting to its solid financial governance 

COFICERT 
COFICERT: NSIA Banque CI has obtained the MSI 20000 Certification issued by COFICERT France, attesting to its solid 
financial governance 
26-Sep-2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press Release 
 Paris, Abidjan, 26th of September 2024 - 09h00 
 
 
NSIA Banque CI has obtained the MSI 20000 Certification issued by COFICERT France, attesting to its solid financial 
governance 
 
Paris, Abidjan - COFICERT France has awarded NSIA Banque CI (CI0000002416 - NSBC) the MSI 20000 certification, 
international standard recognized for assessing the financial health of companies and institutions, as well as the 
compliance with financial governance requirements. The standard is regulated by the International Group For Sustainable 
Finance (IGSF) 
This distinction marks a crucial milestone for NSIA Banque CI, which is establishing itself as a rapidly expanding 
banking institution, both nationally and regionally. Committed to major modernization and optimization projects through 
its strategic plan 'Altitude 22-26,' the Bank is actively pursuing its local and regional development while 
strengthening its financial governance. 
The MSI 20000 certification, the first for NSIA Banque CI, was obtained following a rigorous evaluation of its last six 
financial years by COFICERT. This assessment confirms the Bank's compliance with the strict requirements of the 
standard and highlights a continuous improvement in its financial quality. Indeed, the majority of the indicators 
characterizing its financial strength and performance have exceeded industry standards, thus attesting to a perfect 
balance between these two pillars of its financial governance. 
Improving financial indicators 
The evaluation results highlight the financial strength and performance of NSIA Banque CI. The Bank demonstrates robust 
equity levels, significantly improving its coverage of liabilities. It also excels in risk management, particularly 
thanks to a high-quality commercial portfolio and strong credit risk coverage, although challenges remain in liquidity 
and deposit collection. 
In terms of financial performance, NSIA Banque CI stabilizes its interest margin and presents increased prospects for 
its commission margin and portfolio activities. These factors are expected to strengthen its Net Banking Income (NBI) 
in the upcoming financial years. The cost of risk remains under control, and operating profitability has reached 
satisfactory levels. 
A Competitive Advantage in a Global Context 
In an ever-changing global environment, demonstrating good (financial) governance becomes strategic for (financial) 
institutions. The MSI 20000 certification gives NSIA Banque CI a significant competitive advantage by enhancing the 
confidence of international markets, stakeholders seeking reliable and independent benchmarks, as well as that of 
customers. 
"Good financial governance and control of indicators are essential points for NSIA Banque Côte d'Ivoire. Obtaining the 
MSI 20000 certification consolidates and strengthens the efforts made in our financial management and also proves our 
commitment to continuous improvement and controlled risk management. The rigor and resilience we have always 
demonstrated have allowed us to successfully pursue our development and build a reference banking institution. The MSI 
20000 certification, achieved in an international context marked by recurring crises, demonstrates the robustness and 
excellent financial governance of our bank. This is the result of substantial work carried out by our teams, enhancing 
our attractiveness to all our stakeholders: partners, investors, shareholders, and employees," stated Mr. Léonce YACÉ, 
General Director of NSIA Banque CI. 
 
NSIA Banque CI 
A subsidiary of the pan-African Group NSIA, present in 12 countries and a leader in Insurance and Banking, NSIA Banque 
CI is part of the banking arm of the group, which comprises three banks (Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Guinea) and two branches 
(Senegal, Togo) in West Africa. Listed on the Regional Securities Exchange (BRVM), NSIA Banque CI currently has over 80 
sales points in Côte d'Ivoire, including a network of agencies entirely dedicated to servicing corporate clients. It 
also operates a fleet of more than 120 ATMs and has a representative office in Paris (France) dedicated to the 
diaspora. As such, it positions itself as the preferred partner for both Individuals and Enterprises. 
NSIA Banque CI significantly contributes to the development of the Ivorian economy by financing numerous projects, 
which has earned it three excellence awards from the State of Côte d'Ivoire, including the award for "Best Financial 
Sector Institution" in the category "Economic and Financial Management" in 2018. NSIA Banque CI is also the recipient 
of the 2023 award for Best Account Holder and Custodian Bank (BTCC) awarded by the Regional Securities Exchange (BRVM). 
Firmly committed, NSIA Banque CI has joined the Global Compact, a global initiative of the United Nations aimed at 
promoting responsible business practices to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), thereby joining a 
community of 19,000 companies across 170 countries committed to global efforts and demonstrating its positive impact 
and societal and responsible commitment towards its employees, clients, service providers, partners, and the community. 
 
COFICERT is a French certification body, specialized in financial and non-financial certifications, operating in nearly 
40 countries over 3 continents. COFICERT operates historically with, and alongside, international certification and 
standardization bodies. The organization brings together experts in governance, financial crime and sustainable 
finance. COFICERT certifies on the following topics: good financial governance (MSI 20000), social responsibility (ESG 
1000), the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML 30000) and the fight against corruption ( 
ISO 37001). 
 
MSI 20000 is the international standard dedicated to the quality of the financial situation of companies. The MSI 20000 
certification process analyzes data related to a company's financial condition. The specifications of the MSI 20000 
standard revolve around two assessment axes: financial strength and performance; two components that are central to the 
profitability, solvency, and sustainability of businesses. The standard is governed internationally by the IGSF 
(International Group for Sustainable Finance). 
 
NSIA BANQUE CÔTE D'IVOIRE       COFICERT          AELIUM 
Pres Contact 
                    Press Contact        Financial Communication 
contactpresse@nsiabanque.com 
                    Joan Khattar        Solène KENNIS 
C-22 Rue Goyavier, Avenue Jean Mermoz 
                    +33 (0)1 78 91 06 00    +33 (0)1 75 77 54 65 
 
                    joan.khattar@coficert.org  skennis@aelium.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: EN NSIA Bank Certified MSI 20000 by COFICERT 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     COFICERT 
         3 Rue Edouard Fournier 
         75016 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 78 91 06 00 
Internet:    https://www.coficert.org/ 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1995891 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1995891 26-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1995891&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
