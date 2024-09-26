DJ COFICERT: NSIA Banque CI has obtained the MSI 20000 Certification issued by COFICERT France, attesting to its solid financial governance

COFICERT COFICERT: NSIA Banque CI has obtained the MSI 20000 Certification issued by COFICERT France, attesting to its solid financial governance 26-Sep-2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Paris, Abidjan, 26th of September 2024 - 09h00 NSIA Banque CI has obtained the MSI 20000 Certification issued by COFICERT France, attesting to its solid financial governance Paris, Abidjan - COFICERT France has awarded NSIA Banque CI (CI0000002416 - NSBC) the MSI 20000 certification, international standard recognized for assessing the financial health of companies and institutions, as well as the compliance with financial governance requirements. The standard is regulated by the International Group For Sustainable Finance (IGSF) This distinction marks a crucial milestone for NSIA Banque CI, which is establishing itself as a rapidly expanding banking institution, both nationally and regionally. Committed to major modernization and optimization projects through its strategic plan 'Altitude 22-26,' the Bank is actively pursuing its local and regional development while strengthening its financial governance. The MSI 20000 certification, the first for NSIA Banque CI, was obtained following a rigorous evaluation of its last six financial years by COFICERT. This assessment confirms the Bank's compliance with the strict requirements of the standard and highlights a continuous improvement in its financial quality. Indeed, the majority of the indicators characterizing its financial strength and performance have exceeded industry standards, thus attesting to a perfect balance between these two pillars of its financial governance. Improving financial indicators The evaluation results highlight the financial strength and performance of NSIA Banque CI. The Bank demonstrates robust equity levels, significantly improving its coverage of liabilities. It also excels in risk management, particularly thanks to a high-quality commercial portfolio and strong credit risk coverage, although challenges remain in liquidity and deposit collection. In terms of financial performance, NSIA Banque CI stabilizes its interest margin and presents increased prospects for its commission margin and portfolio activities. These factors are expected to strengthen its Net Banking Income (NBI) in the upcoming financial years. The cost of risk remains under control, and operating profitability has reached satisfactory levels. A Competitive Advantage in a Global Context In an ever-changing global environment, demonstrating good (financial) governance becomes strategic for (financial) institutions. The MSI 20000 certification gives NSIA Banque CI a significant competitive advantage by enhancing the confidence of international markets, stakeholders seeking reliable and independent benchmarks, as well as that of customers. "Good financial governance and control of indicators are essential points for NSIA Banque Côte d'Ivoire. Obtaining the MSI 20000 certification consolidates and strengthens the efforts made in our financial management and also proves our commitment to continuous improvement and controlled risk management. The rigor and resilience we have always demonstrated have allowed us to successfully pursue our development and build a reference banking institution. The MSI 20000 certification, achieved in an international context marked by recurring crises, demonstrates the robustness and excellent financial governance of our bank. This is the result of substantial work carried out by our teams, enhancing our attractiveness to all our stakeholders: partners, investors, shareholders, and employees," stated Mr. Léonce YACÉ, General Director of NSIA Banque CI. NSIA Banque CI A subsidiary of the pan-African Group NSIA, present in 12 countries and a leader in Insurance and Banking, NSIA Banque CI is part of the banking arm of the group, which comprises three banks (Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Guinea) and two branches (Senegal, Togo) in West Africa. Listed on the Regional Securities Exchange (BRVM), NSIA Banque CI currently has over 80 sales points in Côte d'Ivoire, including a network of agencies entirely dedicated to servicing corporate clients. It also operates a fleet of more than 120 ATMs and has a representative office in Paris (France) dedicated to the diaspora. As such, it positions itself as the preferred partner for both Individuals and Enterprises. NSIA Banque CI significantly contributes to the development of the Ivorian economy by financing numerous projects, which has earned it three excellence awards from the State of Côte d'Ivoire, including the award for "Best Financial Sector Institution" in the category "Economic and Financial Management" in 2018. NSIA Banque CI is also the recipient of the 2023 award for Best Account Holder and Custodian Bank (BTCC) awarded by the Regional Securities Exchange (BRVM). Firmly committed, NSIA Banque CI has joined the Global Compact, a global initiative of the United Nations aimed at promoting responsible business practices to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), thereby joining a community of 19,000 companies across 170 countries committed to global efforts and demonstrating its positive impact and societal and responsible commitment towards its employees, clients, service providers, partners, and the community. COFICERT is a French certification body, specialized in financial and non-financial certifications, operating in nearly 40 countries over 3 continents. COFICERT operates historically with, and alongside, international certification and standardization bodies. The organization brings together experts in governance, financial crime and sustainable finance. COFICERT certifies on the following topics: good financial governance (MSI 20000), social responsibility (ESG 1000), the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML 30000) and the fight against corruption ( ISO 37001). MSI 20000 is the international standard dedicated to the quality of the financial situation of companies. The MSI 20000 certification process analyzes data related to a company's financial condition. The specifications of the MSI 20000 standard revolve around two assessment axes: financial strength and performance; two components that are central to the profitability, solvency, and sustainability of businesses. The standard is governed internationally by the IGSF (International Group for Sustainable Finance). NSIA BANQUE CÔTE D'IVOIRE COFICERT AELIUM Pres Contact Press Contact Financial Communication contactpresse@nsiabanque.com Joan Khattar Solène KENNIS C-22 Rue Goyavier, Avenue Jean Mermoz +33 (0)1 78 91 06 00 +33 (0)1 75 77 54 65 joan.khattar@coficert.org skennis@aelium.fr

