Henderson International Income Trust (HINT) seeks out companies with potential for growth from exposure to structural themes that is not priced into their valuations. The trust's manager, Ben Lofthouse, believes the market's current narrow focus on a few AI-related stocks means now is an especially good time to find such undervalued businesses. He has taken this opportunity to acquire companies with exposure to the rapid spread of technology and related themes, including several Asian businesses. Recent performance has improved thanks to these acquisitions, ensuring the trust continues to meet its long-term capital appreciation objective. HINT is also meeting its other aim, to provide shareholders with a rising income: its dividend has risen every year since inception and its dividend yield is the highest among its peers. Lofthouse believes the portfolio's holdings are well-positioned to continue benefiting from their exposure to technology and other long-term structural trends. And with earnings set to rise steadily over coming years in his view, and the board wiling to use reserves to support dividends, if necessary, he is confident of HINT's ability to continue fulfilling its objectives to grow both capital and income.

