Perovskia Solar has completed a seed funding round and secured 10 Internet of Things (IoT) companies as clients. The company designs custom-made solar cells for devices like keyboards and smartwatches that can generate electricity indoors. Perovskia Solar, a startup specializing in custom-made solar cells for various electronic devices, has raised over CHF 2 million ($2. 36 million) in seed funding. The Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa), which the company spun off from, announced the funding round's closure. "The spinoff company has launched the first perovskite ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...