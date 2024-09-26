Researchers in Spain have created a novel method to select within a set of water bodies those where the investment in floating PV could be most beneficial. They combined geographic information systems, multi-criteria analysis, and intelligent optimization. The new approach reportedly results up to 8. 4% better LCOE compared to conventional methods. A group of Spanish scientists is proposing a new framework for stakeholders to assess and optimize floating PV (FPV) farms. The proposed approach is intended for investors and policymakers, as it reportedly enables them to find the most beneficial bodies ...

