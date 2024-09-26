Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
PR Newswire
26.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
Beroe Inc.: Beroe Reveals Winners of 2024 Best-in-Class Procurement Excellence Awards

This year's winners include; Alcon, BMW, Coca Cola Europacific Partners, and GSK

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe, a global leader in procurement intelligence and analytics, has announced the winners of its fourth annual Best-in-Class (BIC) Awards, recognizing 51 companies across 17 industry sectors for their outstanding procurement practices. These annual BIC Awards celebrate procurement teams that exemplify operational efficiency while delivering significant commercial value, showcasing the pivotal role of strategic procurement in driving overall business performance.

Beroe_Logo

Historically, winners of Beroe's BIC Awards have outperformed stock market benchmarks, proving that companies focused on procurement transformation are better equipped to innovate, improve their supply chains, and deliver a competitive cost structure.

This year's award-winning companies represent a diverse range of industries including Auto (BMW), Beverages (Coca Cola Europacific Partners), Healthcare (Alcon), and Pharmaceuticals (GSK).

"Over the past few years, a combination of factors has put procurement teams under pressure - Inflationary pressures, supply chain volatility and geo-political disruptions have been major issues," said Vel Dhinagaravel, Founder and CEO of Beroe.

"Procurement can be a real leader in making things more sustainable, and building a competitive, bulletproof supply chain. It's an exciting time to be in this field! Congratulations to all of the winners in the fourth annual BIC Awards for setting new benchmarks of excellence in procurement."

The full report highlighting the Best-In-Class award winners can be downloaded here.

About Beroe

Beroe has been on procurement's leading edge since the company's founding in 2006, bringing a world of insights forward. The unique combination of Beroe's expertise, artificial intelligence tools, and vast amounts of data enables organizations to make smarter, faster, better procurement decisions. Not tomorrow, not today, but now. Beroe helps thousands of organizations sift through the data noise, mitigate risk, face fewer surprises, and ultimately, gain a competitive edge. To learn more, please visit - https://www.beroeinc.com

Media contact
Stephen Orr
beroe@temono.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2355895/Beroe_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beroe-reveals-winners-of-2024-best-in-class-procurement-excellence-awards-302259434.html

