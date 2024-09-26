The Vietnamese government says it will start a new net-metering scheme for rooftop PV installations next week, limiting the sale of excess electricity to the grid to 20%. Vietnam has announced plans to introduce a new net-metering scheme for rooftop PV installations next week, according to state-run news outlet Baochinhphu. The government said that excess PV electricity sold to the grid may not exceed 20% of the power generated by a rooftop PV installation - an increase from the previous threshold of 10%. Under the new scheme, the net-metering tariff for surplus power will match the average electricity ...

