26.09.2024 11:00 Uhr
Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.: Sigenergy to Unveil All-Scenario Energy Storage Solutions at Solar & Storage Live UK 2024

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy is set to showcase its versatile energy storage innovations at Solar & Storage Live UK 2024. Attendees can explore the company's groundbreaking technologies at Booth 239.

Sigenergy booth at Solar & Storage Live UK 2024

As a leading innovator in the energy sector, Sigenergy is committed to driving the future of energy storage with continuous advancements. Building on the success of SigenStor, Sigenergy has introduced SigenStack to address the growing demands of C&I and utility projects, offering a comprehensive range of energy storage solutions across all scenarios.

SigenStack: Optimizing Energy Storage for C&I and utility

SigenStack is a top-tier energy storage solution designed for commercial, industrial (C&I) and utility-scale applications. Its hybrid inverter, ready for battery integration, offers power options ranging from 50 kW to 110 kW. The system's modular battery design provides excellent flexibility in capacity, allowing it to be easily tailored to specific energy needs. With a scalable architecture, multiple stacks and inverters can be connected to support projects ranging from multi-megawatt to hundreds of megawatts, making SigenStack an ideal choice for C&I and utility environments.

While many industry solutions utilize container-based energy system designs, SigenStack redefines large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) with its hybrid inverter and modular approach. This innovative design not only delivers substantial cost savings in land use, installation, and O&M expenses, but also improves power efficiency compared to containerized systems.

Key Advantages of SigenStack:

Optimized CAPEX with Easy Installation & DC Coupling

Unlike AC-coupled solutions, DC coupling minimizes equipment requirements, leading to reduced overall investment costs. Its compact design enhances space efficiency by minimizing the system's footprint. The installation process is straightforward and eliminates the need for specialized cranes, significantly lowering both equipment rental and labor expenses. Additionally, the system can be commissioned in just 15 minutes, ensuring a streamlined deployment.

Reduced OPEX with Enhanced Availability & Simplified Maintenance

SigenStack incorporates six layers of protection to effectively mitigate operational risks. Its design enables quick module replacements, minimizing downtime and ensuring high system availability. With an IP66 rating, maintenance is simplified, leading to significantly lower inspection and maintenance costs.

High Efficiency for C&I and Utility Projects

The integrated system design improves round-trip efficiency (RTE) by minimizing conversion losses. With its DC coupling, SigenStack achieves higher overall efficiency, resulting in increased revenue potential and reduced operational waste-particularly advantageous for large utility-scale applications.

SigenStor: A Versatile Energy Storage Solution for Homes and Businesses

For residential users, Sigenergy's SigenStor, a 5-in-1 energy storage solution that integrates solar, energy storage, and EV charging. With battery options of 5kWh or 8kWh, the system can scale up to 48kWh, offering homeowners flexibility in energy management. SigenStor is compatible with dynamic electricity tariffs and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) services and is the first system to feature DC fast charging. It supports bidirectional charging with NIO electric vehicles in China, and Sigenergy is collaborating with European automakers to expand V2X capabilities.

SigenStor is also designed for small-scale C&I projects. Its modular design allows users to configure up to six batteries per stack, reaching a total capacity of 48kWh. When connected in parallel, up to 20 units can achieve 960kWh, providing a flexible solution for diverse industries, including wineries, workshops, nursing homes, and warehouses.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516398/Sigenergy_Booth_at_SSL_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sigenergy-to-unveil-all-scenario-energy-storage-solutions-at-solar--storage-live-uk-2024-302259739.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
