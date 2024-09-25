NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) ("ICMB" or the "Company") announced its financial results today for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

On September 18, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a distribution of $0.12 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, payable in cash on November 6, 2024, to stockholders of record as of October 16, 2024.

During the quarter, ICMB made investments in two new portfolio companies and three existing portfolio companies. These investments totaled $17.9 million, at cost. The weighted average yield (at origination) of debt investments made in the quarter was 10.23%.

ICMB fully realized its investments in three portfolio companies during the quarter, totaling $22.1 million in proceeds. The internal rate of return on these investments was 11.27%.

During the quarter, the Company had net repayments of $0.41 million on its existing delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.

The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was 12.33%, compared to 12.36% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Net asset value decreased $0.28 per share to $5.21, compared to $5.49 as of March 31, 2024. Net assets decreased by $4.1 million, or 5.17%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024.

Portfolio results, as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2024:

Total assets $192.2mm Investment portfolio, at fair value $184.6mm Net assets $75.01mm Weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost (1) 12.33% Net asset value per share $5.21 Portfolio activity in the current quarter: Number of investments in new portfolio companies during the period 2 Number of portfolio companies invested in, end of period 41 Total capital invested in existing portfolio companies (2) $8.5mm Total proceeds from repayments, sales, and amortization (3) $23.5mm Net investment income (NII) $1.3mm Net investment income per share $0.09 Net decrease in net assets from operations $(2.5)mm Net decrease in net assets from operations per share $(0.17) Quarterly per share distribution paid on June 30, 2024 $0.15 (1) Represents weighted average yield on total debt investments for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Weighted average yield on total debt investments is the annualized rate of interest income recognized during the period divided by the average amortized cost of debt investments in the portfolio during the period. The weighted average yield on total debt investments reflected above does not represent actual investment returns to the Company's stockholders. (2) Includes gross advances to existing revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies and PIK interest (3) Includes gross repayments on existing delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies

Mr. Suhail A. Shaikh said " During the quarter, we navigated a persistently challenging market environment characterized by subdued new deal activity and heightened competition for high-quality assets. Despite these headwinds, we remained disciplined in our investment approach, focusing on opportunities that align with our rigorous underwriting standards. While refinancing activity provided some avenues for capital deployment, we are maintaining a highly selective stance on new deals. Our priority continues to be preserving the stability of our portfolio and positioning the company for long-term growth as market conditions evolve."

The Company's dividend framework provides a quarterly base dividend and may be supplemented, at the discretion of the Board, by additional dividends as determined to be available by the Company's net investment income and performance during the quarter.

On September 18, 2024, the Board declared a distribution for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $0.12 per share payable on November 6, 2024 to stockholders of record as of October 16, 2024.

This distribution represents a 14.29% yield on the Company's $3.36 share price as of market close on June 28, 2024. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital, however, the Company does not expect the dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, to be comprised of a return of capital. The Company's investment adviser monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a return of capital may occur for the year. The Company estimates the source of its distributions as required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 to determine whether payment of dividends are expected to be paid from any other source other than net investment income accrued for the current period or certain cumulative periods, but the Company will not be able to determine whether any specific distribution will be treated as taxable earnings or as a return of capital until after at the end of the taxable year.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

During the quarter, the Company made investments in two new portfolio companies and three existing portfolio companies. The aggregate capital invested during the quarter totaled $17.9 million, at cost, and the debt investments were made at a weighted average yield of 10.23%.

The Company received proceeds of $23.5 million from repayments, sales and amortization during the quarter, primarily related to the realization of Empire Office Inc., Northstar Group Services, Inc., and Potpourri Group, Inc.

During the quarter, the Company had net repayments of $0.4 million on its existing delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.

The Company's net realized, and unrealized gains and losses accounted for a decrease in the Company's net investments of approximately $3.8 million, or $0.26 per share. The total net decrease in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter was $(2.5) million, or $(0.17) per share.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's investment portfolio consisted of investments in 41 portfolio companies, of which 85.02% were first lien investments and 14.98% were equity, warrants, and other investments. The Company's debt portfolio consisted of 97.4% floating rate investments and 2.6% fixed rate investments.

Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $5.1 million in cash, of which $4.95 million was restricted cash, and $57.0 million of unused and available capacity under its revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to June 30, 2024 and through September 25, 2024, the Company invested a total of $12.9 million, which included investments in three new portfolio companies and two existing portfolio companies. As of September 25, 2024, the Company had investments in 44 portfolio companies.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Assets Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $189,319,802 and $219,319,251, respectively) $ 181,948,376 $ 210,150,018 Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $15,149,238 and $23,979,565, respectively) 2,621,154 9,961,311 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $204,469,040 and $243,298,816, respectively) 184,569,530 220,111,329 Cash 158,768 1,093,758 Cash, restricted 4,950,036 8,057,458 Principal receivable 50,609 93,581 Interest receivable 1,301,516 2,041,877 Payment-in-kind interest receivable 66,625 46,088 Long-term receivable 631,667 - Escrow receivable 97,173 - Other receivables - 1,050 Prepaid expenses and other assets 411,821 361,719 Total Assets $ 192,237,745 $ 231,806,860 Liabilities Notes payable: Revolving credit facility $ 43,000,000 $ 71,900,000 2026 Notes payable 65,000,000 65,000,000 Deferred debt issuance costs (1,654,870 ) (1,220,556 ) Unamortized discount (124,443 ) (195,553 ) Notes payable, net 106,220,687 135,483,891 Payable for investments purchased 7,425,000 1,795,297 Dividend payable - 2,590,520 Income-based incentive fees payable 128,876 576,023 Base management fees payable 816,777 906,218 Interest payable 1,950,925 2,293,766 Directors' fees payable - 15,755 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 685,271 445,082 Total Liabilities 117,227,536 144,106,552 Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 6) Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized and 14,403,752 and 14,391,775 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 14,404 14,392 Additional paid-in capital 203,103,263 203,327,714 Distributable earnings (loss) (128,107,458 ) (115,641,798 ) Total Net Assets 75,010,209 87,700,308 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 192,237,745 $ 231,806,860 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 5.21 $ 6.09

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) For the Years Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2022 Investment Income: Interest income Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 20,271,776 $ 23,822,181 $ 22,641,798 Affiliated investments 12,451 (20,611 ) 29,813 Total interest income 20,284,227 23,801,570 22,671,611 Payment in-kind interest income Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 2,028,744 1,250,169 102,720 Affiliated investments 77,680 70,070 208,470 Total payment-in-kind interest income 2,106,424 1,320,239 311,190 Dividend income Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 54,138 101,755 - Affiliated investments - - 296,126 Total dividend income 54,138 101,755 296,126 Payment in-kind dividend income Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 784,854 691,972 282,952 Affiliated investments - - - Total payment-in-kind dividend income 784,854 691,972 282,952 Other fee income Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 648,659 768,617 868,727 Affiliated investments - - 759 Total other fee income 648,659 768,617 869,486 Total investment income 23,878,302 26,684,153 24,431,365 Expenses: Interest expense 8,606,309 8,413,409 6,633,587 Base management fees 3,800,693 4,201,394 4,594,588 Income-based incentive fees (72,942 ) 401,597 (348,670 ) Provision for tax expense 267,150 294,330 270,618 Professional fees 1,239,122 984,290 1,302,513 Allocation of administrative costs from Adviser 1,360,194 966,045 1,247,205 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 576,475 693,333 621,111 Amortization of original issue discount - 2026 Notes 71,110 71,110 71,110 Insurance expense 479,502 506,963 512,347 Directors' fees 294,907 302,500 302,500 Custodian and administrator fees 316,128 292,267 334,214 Other expenses 713,789 516,160 446,330 Total expenses 17,652,437 17,643,398 15,987,453 Waiver of base management fees (365,225 ) (387,311 ) (480,032 ) Waiver of income-based incentive fees - - - Net expenses 17,287,212 17,256,087 15,507,421 Net investment income 6,591,090 9,428,066 8,923,944 Net realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on investments: Net realized gain (loss) from investments Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (7,731,553 ) (26,890,095 ) (6,198,762 ) Affiliated investments (6,239,984 ) - (8,196,669 ) Net realized gain (loss) from investments (13,971,537 ) (26,890,095 ) (14,395,431 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) in value of investments Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 1,797,807 21,966,347 2,898,538 Affiliated investments 1,490,170 (1,269,815 ) 5,159,579 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 3,287,977 20,696,532 8,058,117 Total realized gain (loss) and change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (10,683,560 ) (6,193,563 ) (6,337,314 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (4,092,470 ) $ 3,234,503 $ 2,586,630 Basic and diluted: Net investment income per share $ 0.46 $ 0.66 $ 0.62 Earnings per share $ (0.28 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 14,396,201 14,389,163 14,304,641 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.63 $ 0.60

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of at least $15 million. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc., please visit www.icmbdc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release and made on the earnings call for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance, operating results, events and/or financial condition. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements, including statements other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release or made on the earnings call are based upon current expectations, are inherently uncertain, and involve a number of assumptions and substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any such statements are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, which the Company may or may not have considered, including, without limitation, changes in base interest rates and the effects of significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance or events. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect actual events and the Company's performance and financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or discussed on the earnings call, is or will be included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: icmbinvestorrelations@investcorp.com

Phone: (646) 690-5047