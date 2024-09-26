Anzeige
26.09.2024
The "Show My China" Annual Show was held in Zhongmu, Henan

ZHONGMU, China, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept. 20, the "Show My China" Annual show (2024 · Zhengzhou) was held in Zhongmu County, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province. The event attracted over 300 participants from across the country, including esteemed scholars, media professionals, and internet celebrities.

The

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

During the showcase, outstanding influencers were awarded the title of "Show My China Column Walking Experience Officer".

A team of internet celebrities delved into Zhongmu for a series of cultural and creative shoots, capturing and highlighting the unique allure of a city nestled along the banks of the Yellow River. Currently, the filming has concluded, and the works are being gradually disseminated.

Nestled in the heart of the Central Plains and along the historic Yellow River, Zhongmu boasts a rich history spanning over 2,700 years since its founding in the Spring and Autumn period. It is renowned as the site of the Battle of Guandu, a pivotal and strategically significant conflict during the Three Kingdoms era.

In recent years, Zhongmu County has tapped into its distinctive cultural resources and capitalized on opportunities in the cultural and tourism industry, and successfully created the city brand of "ZHONGMU·CHINA THE WONDERLAND". By cultivating the cultural, tourism, and creative industries, Zhongmu has built 8 major theme parks, including Unique Henan - Land of Drama, Zhengzhou Fantawild Tourism Resort, Zhengzhou Haichang Ocean Park, Jianye Movie Town, and The China (Zhengzhou) Greening Expo Park, earning its reputation as "China's Premier County for Theme Parks."

Source: "Show My China" Annual Show


