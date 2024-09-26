AKVA group ASA: Intragroup merger with AKVA group Software AS and Polarcirkel AS

Klepp, 26 September 2024:

The boards of directors of AKVA group ASA (AKVA) and its wholly owned subsidiaries AKVA group Software AS and Polarcirkel AS have today entered into merger plans for the mergers of AKVA group Software AS and Polarcirkel AS (both as the non-surviving entities) with AKVA (as the surviving entity). The purpose of the mergers is to simplify the corporate structure in the group.

At completion of the mergers, AKVA will acquire all assets, rights and liabilities of AKVA group Software AS and Polarcirkel AS and at the same time, AKVA group Software AS and Polarcirkel AS will be finally dissolved and deleted as legal entities.

The mergers are carried out in accordance with the simplified merger procedure for parent/subsidiary mergers set out in section 13-24 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

AKVA will today send the enclosed information letter on the mergers to its shareholders. The merger plans and the companies' annual accounts, annual reports and auditor's report for the last three financial years will be available at AKVA's webpage: https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/financial-info/other-presentations-reports/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 4.2.4 and 4.6.1 of Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

