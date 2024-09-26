Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Britvic plc: SIP Block listing Interim Review

DJ SIP Block listing Interim Review 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
SIP Block listing Interim Review 
26-Sep-2024 / 09:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCKLISTING INTERIM REVIEW 
 
 
       The Financial Conduct Authority 
To: 
 
       26 September 2024 
Date: 
 
                                       Britvic plc 
1.      Name of applicant: 
                                       LEI: 
                                       635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
                                       Britvic Share 
2.      Name of Scheme:                        Incentive Plan 
 
 
                                       From: 3 April 2024 
3.      Period of Return:                       To:   26 September 
                                       2024 
 
4.      Balance under Scheme from Previous Return:                      1,550,860 
       Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been 
5.      increased since the date of the last return): 
                                                  0 
 
       Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period: 
6.                                                 0 
 
       Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 
7.                                                 1,550,860 
 
       Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission: 
8. 
 
       2,500,000                   Ordinary shares of 20p each      14 February 2006 
 
 
       Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 
9.                                                     248,906,262 
 
                               Mollie Stoker, Company Secretary 
Name of Contact / Signed by:                 For and on behalf of Britvic plc 
 
                               Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, 
Address of Contact:                      Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP2 4TZ 
 
                               +44 (0)1442 284 400 
Telephone Number:

-End-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  349380 
EQS News ID:  1996487 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996487&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 04:56 ET (08:56 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
