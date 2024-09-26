Drayton Aerospace Selects EmpowerMX from IFS to Boost MRO Operations

Agreement will optimize software and technology to increase MRO efficiencies, turnaround times and the bottom line for Brazilian-based company

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayton Aerospace Porto Alegre (POA), a global leader in civil, freight aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), has selected EmpowerMX from IFS to plan, execute, and optimize its operations. This collaboration aims to enhance return on investment (ROI) and deliver transformative efficiency gains by optimizing the utilization of resources. Key benefits include predictive control over maintenance turnaround times, improved management of risk factors, and heightened customer satisfaction.

EmpowerMX from IFS is a recognized asset and service management software solution for leading independent third-party MROs. It is a perfect fit with Drayton's vocation for providing value, quality work and world-class service to commercial airlines and freight operators.

With a comprehensive roll-out plan over the next few months, the Drayton POA team will use IFS EmpowerMX to implement its vision of introducing proven MRO best practices to transform maintenance operations through cloud-based, mobile-first technology. It will play a key role in the efficiency of the business well into the future and be pivotal in their focus on becoming a world-class, third-party MRO centre of excellence.

Alcides Conter, General Manager at Drayton Aerospace commented: "Drayton Aerospace is trusted around the globe by airlines, governments, and OEMs, and is at the forefront of aviation services for the commercial aviation sector. It's because of this that we chose EmpowerMX from IFS as we believe we have a great opportunity to improve planned and predictive maintenance of our assets, so that our own customers benefit from safer, more available aircraft."

Dinakara Nagalla, Head of EmpowerMX at IFS commented: "This partnership combines the expertise of IFS and Drayton Aerospace to manage the digitization of maintenance operations and significantly improve business efficiencies.IFS has unparalleled experience in commercial aviation, including end-to-end aviation maintenance solutions ensuring airworthiness and efficiency across entire fleets." He continued: "It's why airlines and air operators trust IFS to keep aviation maintenance efficient and predictable, and most importantly, aircraft airborne."

About Drayton Aerospace:

Drayton Aerospace is one of the leading independent aviation and MRO providers operating globally. With capabilities that include landing gear, engine, component, airframe maintenance as well as parts trading and end of life airframe solutions.

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.



IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service.



IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 6,500 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

