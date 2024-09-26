El Salvador's General Superintendent of Electricity and Telecommunications (SIGET) says solar now accounts for 21. 1% of the nation's electricity mix, with total installed PV capacity reaching 633 MW by the end of 2023. From pv magazine LatAm El Salvador's energy regular, SIGET, said this week that the country's total installed PV capacity reached 633 MW by the end of 2023. The nation's total installed power generation capacity now stands at 2. 99 GW, with 638 MW from hydropower. Solar accounts for about 21. 1% of the nation's electricity mix. Renewable sources, including geothermal and ...

