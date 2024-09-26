Squirro, a Swiss-headquartered global SaaS platform for enterprise-ready generative AI, search and business insights, today announced the appointment of Gary Kearns as Chairman of the Board. This strategic move brings unparalleled experience in AI, analytics, and business transformation to the company as it continues its mission to revolutionize AI-driven business growth and profitability.

Gary Kearns joins Squirro with over 40 years of experience in driving business growth through innovative technologies. As President CEO of Growth Analytics LLC, he has worked with companies of all sizes, from startups to global corporations, helping them accelerate innovation and achieve breakthrough growth for exponential success. His impressive career includes leadership roles at industry giants such as Mastercard and Experian, where he drove global data monetization strategies and executed major multi-million dollar acquisitions. Kearns also has two decades of experience in money center and regional banks, focusing on high-growth and turnaround situations. In addition to his corporate expertise, Kearns serves as a faculty member at the Smith School of Business at Queen's University in Canada, where he teaches entrepreneurship and innovation in master's programs in analytics and AI. He is also an active investor in venture capital and private equity, further enriching his perspective on business growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to have Gary join us as Chairman," said Dorian Selz, CEO of Squirro. "His extensive experience in AI, analytics, and business transformation aligns perfectly with our mission. Gary's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our global presence and develop cutting-edge AI solutions that empower our customers to achieve remarkable results."

Kearns' appointment comes at a pivotal time for Squirro, following its recent acquisition of Synaptica, a renowned US-based SaaS provider of enterprise taxonomy management and knowledge graph solutions, as well as its strategic investment in meetsynthia.ai, a US-based pioneer in AI guardrail management systems. His expertise in driving business growth and executing major acquisitions will be crucial in integrating this new technology and expanding Squirro's market presence.

"I'm excited to join Squirro as Chairman of the Board," said Gary Kearns. "The team at Squirro is truly world-class, and they are leading the way in delivering generative AI solutions that drive business growth and profitability. My career has been about using AI and analytics to transform businesses, and I look forward to helping Squirro continue to gain traction in the marketplace and deliver powerful results for clients."

With Kearns at the helm of the board, Squirro is poised to enter a new era of innovation and success, leveraging his unique blend of corporate leadership, academic insight, and investment acumen to drive the company's growth and solidify its position as a leader in AI-driven business solutions.

