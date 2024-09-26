Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.09.2024 12:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CCTV.com: The 2024 CIICF kicks off in China's Wuxi

WUXI, China, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 China International Intelligent Communication Forum (CIICF) was held in Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province on September 26. The forum was jointly hosted by China Media Group(CMG) and Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, and co-organized by agencies including CMG's Jiangsu office, cctv.com and Wuxi Municipal People's Government.

Shen Haixiong, President of the CMG, and Xu Kunlin, Governor of Jiangsu, addressed the forum on behalf of the hosts. Distinguished guests from both domestic and international domains attended the event, including Martin Mpana, Ambassador of Cameroon to China and Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps; Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy, Head of the League of Arab States' Representative Office in China; Tan Jianrong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a professor of Zhejiang University; Piero Scaruffi, President of the Silicon Valley Artificial Intelligence Research Institute; and Kang Zhen, Vice President of Beijing Normal University. Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin delivered a speech via video.

The 2024 CIICF

The CMG documentary "Wuxi: A City for Music Lovers and the Capital of Traditional Chinese Music" was launched during the opening ceremony. The event featured activities focused on four dimensions: promoting international exchanges through intelligent technology, enhancing communication effectiveness, empowering a better life, and leading youth insights. Through thematic speeches and special performances, it showcased innovative practices from various fields.

The Report on China Urban International Intelligent Communication Capability 2024 was released on the sidelines of the event. In the "World Youth Dialogue" roundtable, five young representatives from home and abroad, including Li Wenwen, gold medalist in the women's +81kg weightlifting competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, engaged in in-depth discussions, sharing stories of mutual learning through their vivid perspectives and creative audiovisual languages.

During the 2024 CIICF, themed communication activities were held, including the Wuxi Forum on Urban Image International Communication, the Inaugural Forum on AI Digital Humans, and the Digital Cultural Tourism Forum. Besides, accompanying activities such as the 2024 "Encounter with Wuxi" Urban Cultural Exchange Festival, the "Wuxi Goes Global" live broadcasting event and the Visiting Wuxi Tour also took place in Wuxi.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515361/Image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2024-ciicf-kicks-off-in-chinas-wuxi-302259519.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.