Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
Frankfurt
26.09.24
08:04 Uhr
0,568 Euro
+0,001
+0,18 %
GlobeNewswire
26.09.2024 12:10 Uhr
46 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF AS TALLINK GRUPP REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 26 SEPTEMBER 2024 SHARES

THE SHARES OF AS TALLINK GRUPP REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

The shares of AS Tallink Grupp were transferred to the observation segment on
17 June 2024 on the basis of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of
Shares, rule 4.1.1(d). 

AS Tallink Grupp disclosed on 6 August 2024 that public tender offer had ended
on 5 August 2024 and announced the preliminary results of the public tender
offer. 

The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer
exist. 

The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
