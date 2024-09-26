Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF AS TALLINK GRUPP REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 26 SEPTEMBER 2024 SHARES THE SHARES OF AS TALLINK GRUPP REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT The shares of AS Tallink Grupp were transferred to the observation segment on 17 June 2024 on the basis of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1(d). AS Tallink Grupp disclosed on 6 August 2024 that public tender offer had ended on 5 August 2024 and announced the preliminary results of the public tender offer. The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer exist. The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260