EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on Publication of the IFRS version of Interim Report 2024 on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 26 September 2024 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published the IFRS version of the Interim Report 2024 on Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The report is available at:
https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2024/0926/2024092601203.pdf
IR Contact:
Press Contact:
26.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1996533 26.09.2024 CET/CEST