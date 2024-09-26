Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): 1H'24 deal activity coming back strongly



26-Sep-2024 / 11:36 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): 1H'24 deal activity coming back strongly The key messages from AGA's 1H'24 results were i) a strong rebound in deal activity both for investments and exits (the regular announcements mean this trend was expected), ii) strong growth in investee company EBITDA growth (organic 12.6%, up from 12.2% in FY'23) - widening margins reflect the value added by Apax, iii) buybacks utilising the distribution pool started at end-June, and iv) continued diversification and liquidity benefits from the debt portfolio. As noted in our July note, CM day: further proof of value added by Apax , the stock of exit-able businesses is rebuilding. The as-expected interim dividend (5.5p) generates an annual yield of 7.7%. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/apax-1h24-deal-activity-coming-back-strongly/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X @HardmanandCo Contact: Mark Thomas



mt@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



