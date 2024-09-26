Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 13:02 Uhr
Hoggan Scientific llc: Hoggan Scientific Reinforces Commitment to Precision With Handheld Dynamometer for Muscle Strength Testing

MicroFET2 is a valuable asset for clinical trials and research projects.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Hoggan Scientific, LLC, a global leader in medical device manufacturing, is proud to highlight the capabilities of its trusted handheld dynamometer, the MicroFET2, an essential tool for accurate muscle strength testing. MicroFET2 meets the rigorous demands of clinical trials and research environments, excelling in these environments where accuracy is critical.

microFET 2

microFET 2
Handheld Dynamometer



The MicroFET2 has long been recognized for its superior accuracy in measuring muscle strength, ensuring that results are dependable and valid. Backed by extensive published research demonstrating its effectiveness, the dynamometer meets the high standards required by researchers and healthcare professionals alike, trusted for providing precise muscle strength assessment results.

With excellent intra- and interrater reliability, the MicroFET2 provides consistent results of measurements. This reliability makes MicroFET2 a valuable asset for clinical trials and research projects seeking to gather accurate and reproducible data.

As the demand for precise muscle strength measurements continues to grow, MicroFET2 remains a cornerstone in clinical trials and research settings. It empowers professionals to collect objective data that can drive innovation and improve patient outcomes. The device is portable and easy to use across various clinical settings and is backed by FDA registration, and certifications for ISO 13485, CE for EU MDR, and UKCA for UK.

Hoggan Scientific, LLC, is committed to advancing healthcare through our innovative medical devices. With a focus on quality and precision, we strive to provide tools that support research conducted and enhance clinical outcomes. Hoggan Scientific continuously seeks to improve technology to deliver solutions that healthcare professionals can trust. For more information about Hoggan Scientific and its product offering, please visit the website at http://www.hogganscientific.com, contact by phone at 800-678-7888/801-572-6500, or email at sales@hogganscientific.com. The manufacturer can also be found on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/HogganScientific.

Contact Information

Drazana Buckley
ceo
drazanab@hogganscientific.com
8015726500

SOURCE: Hoggan Scientific LLC

