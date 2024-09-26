Shift Robotics Launches Moonwalkers Aero Redefining the Pace of Life with Effortless Walking for a More Intentional, Meaningful Journey

Shift Robotics , the creators of the original Moonwalkers, announces the launch of Moonwalkers Aero, built for those who see every step as an adventure. Moonwalkers and Moonwalkers Aero let you explore more, experience more, and have fun with every stride. In a world that's vibrant and ever-changing, Moonwalkers allow you to set your pace effortlessly, helping you embrace each journey with energy and ease. The new Moonwalkers Aero is lighter, quieter, and fully customizable.

Move more. Live More: Introducing Moonwalkers Aero

After launching with great fanfare and success at CES, Moonwalkers quickly captured the excitement of customers. Moonwalkers Aero embraces all the excitement and convenience that users loved about the original product, while a team of expert engineers has taken those insights to create the new Moonwalkers Aero-a lighter, quieter, and more personalized walking experience designed for urban explorers.

"We're incredibly excited about the launch of Moonwalkers Aero-it's the same steps, but with more freedom, personalization, a quieter experience, and most importantly, more fun," said Xunjie Zhang, CEO and founder of Shift Robotics. "At the core of our design and innovation is a simple belief: life moves fast, but that doesn't mean it should be a blur. Moonwalkers Aero is about giving people the freedom to slow down and savor the moments that matter. Whether it's exploring your city with fresh eyes, taking that extra stroll to a favorite lunch spot, or simply reclaiming those lost pockets of time-Moonwalkers Aero helps you embrace a slower, more intentional lifestyle. With Moonwalkers, you choose your pace, and we make sure the journey is one worth taking."

Lighter, Quieter, More Personalized: Moonwalkers Aero for Urban Explorers

The Next Gen Moonwalkers: Moonwalkers Aero

Moonwalkers Aero is engineered to keep you moving smoothly at a top speed of 7.0 mph, with a range of up to 7 miles on a single charge. Weighing just 4.3 pounds, these ultra-light shoes charge to 80% in only 30 minutes, so you're quickly back on the move. Designed for comfort and versatility, Moonwalkers Aero accommodates shoe sizes from Men's 7-12 and Women's 7-13, allowing everyone to glide through the city with ease.

Substantially Lighter, Effortlessly Faster

Each Moonwalkers Aero is approximately one pound lighter than the previous generation with nearly a 20% reduction in weight, making every step feel effortless. This improvement was achieved by simplifying the drivetrain from 8 driving wheels to 4, without sacrificing structural integrity. The powertrain has also been upgraded using sports car-grade Magnesium Alloy to replace Aluminum, delivering superior strength and efficiency while keeping the ride smooth and light.

Significantly Quieter, Seamlessly Smoother

Moonwalkers Aero is significantly quieter. With a 15dB reduction in sound, it operates 30 times quieter than the previous generation, bringing noise levels down from 75dB to a near-whisper at just 60dB. This means you can glide through the city with minimal distraction, allowing you to focus on your surroundings and enjoy every step of your adventure in peace.

Built for Customization and Personalization

With Moonwalkers Aero, personalization goes beyond just looks. Cosmetic parts, straps, and even wheels are easily serviceable and replaceable by the user, allowing you to refresh or upgrade your Moonwalkers Aero anytime.

More Fun with ShiftOS 3: Personalized to Your Pace

ShiftOS 3 introduces a major upgrade that enhances your walking experience, making every step smoother and more intuitive. Through the Shift App, an interactive tutorial analyzes your gait and gives you real-time feedback, helping you master Moonwalkers from beginner to expert. With quicker acceleration, smoother turns, and the ability to cruise at any speed with just a casual stroll, you'll find your perfect pace with ease. After just 15 steps in Calibration mode, you can fully personalize your acceleration profile and adjust behaviors to suit your style. Plus, with real-time status updates and fine-tuning controls, you'll have the power to monitor everything from speed to battery life and adjust braking and acceleration for an optimized ride.

Sleeker, Faster, and More Ergonomic

Moonwalkers Aero features a completely redesigned, sleeker look optimized for both aerodynamics and comfort. Inspired by F1 cars, this new side profile includes air intakes that increase airflow through the brushless DC motor, improving cooling and enhancing performance. With a more ergonomic, foot-shaped platform and flexible Volcanized Thermoplastics Strap Base, Moonwalkers Aero offers a snug fit that curves perfectly around your shoes, ensuring support and comfort without compromising speed or flexibility.

About Shift Robotics

Shift Robotics is building a future where navigating cities is more enjoyable and where public space is better utilized. We build new form-factors of intuitive personal mobility products that reduce pollution and allow the rider to re-establish an intimate connection with their urban environment. Learn more on our website , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and TikTok .

SOURCE: Shift Robotics