Gartner® creates Competitor and Market Intelligence (CMI) as a new category for retail technology in the 2024 Hype Cycle report.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence platform, is thrilled to announce it has been listed as a Sample Vendor for Competitor and Market Intelligence Solutions in the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924308921/en/

Gartner names EDITED a Sample Vendor in the retail technology category. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Gartner defines Competitor and Market Intelligence as: "AI-enabled competitor and market intelligence (CMI) solutions track demand signals to provide granular product sales performance. CMI solutions deliver competitive advantage for retailers as they enable real-time, granular insights into their competitors' digital product, pricing and assortment strategies."

"We are honored to be named a 2024 Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies report. We believe this recognition reinforces our commitment to empowering retailers to make data-backed decisions with connected, AI-fueled insights," said Shellie Vornhagen, CMO at EDITED.

EDITED's Retail Intelligence Platform uniquely combines competitive and market intelligence with a business's performance and customer data, providing a clear, contextualized view to enhance profitability and customer satisfaction across the entire product lifecycle.

To learn more about Competitor and Market Intelligence and why EDITED is a Sample Vendor, access the complimentary report here.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, inventory, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

*Gartner, Inc. Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2024. Sandeep Unni. 29 July 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924308921/en/

Contacts:

Press@edited.com