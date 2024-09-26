Ronan Purcell, Managing Director of Purcell Properties, will be exhibiting at A Place In The Sun's live property showcase at the RDS next month. Scheduled for the 5th and 6th of October, the expo will feature 30 exhibitors, a range of seminars and hundreds of properties for those looking to make the move abroad.

As one of the exhibitors, Ronan will be bringing his first-hand experience of moving from Ireland to the southern coast of Spain, where he has been successfully running his estate agency since he moved to Sotogrande in 2019.

Purcell Properties can be found at booth C35, where visitors can expect to find information on a wide range of properties, encompassing every ilk of home you would see featured on the hit TV show. From lock-up and leave, beach-front holiday apartments to multi-million Euro mansions in the Marbella hills, and everything in between, anyone looking for their Place in the Sun will find something to fit their requirements and budget.

Speaking about his attendance, Ronan said "I'm thrilled to be attending A Place in the Sun's live showcase in Dublin. Having started my real estate journey in Ireland, it's always a pleasure to return home. I'm looking forward to connecting with those looking to make their dream of owning a home abroad a reality. This event offers a fantastic opportunity to meet face-to-face with individuals eager to explore property options in the Costa del Sol, so I look forward to sharing our unique, client-focused approach and helping attendees take the next step toward their perfect home in sunny Spain."

About Purcell Properties

Purcell Properties offers a fresh and personalized approach to real estate on the Costa del Sol, eliminating the stress of searching for your dream home. With extensive experience from Ireland and Dubai, now based in sunny Sotogrande, we provide a VIP, one-on-one service tailored to each client's unique needs, covering the coast from Málaga to San Roque. From your first viewing to receiving the keys, Purcell Properties ensures a seamless and enjoyable experience. Let us make your property dreams a reality with confidence and ease.

