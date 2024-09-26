374Water Inc.: 374Water Announces the Successful Deployment, Commissioning, and Full Operability of its AirSCWO Technology at Orlando's Iron Bridge Facility

Marks Major Milestone in Waste Destruction and Commercialization Path

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), an emerging leader in organic waste destruction solutions, is pleased to announce that its supercritical water oxidation technology, AirSCWO, is fully installed and commissioned. The technology is now operating and processing biosolids and other PFAS contaminated wastes at scale within the City of Orlando's Iron Bridge Regional Water Reclamation Facility. This achievement is a significant milestone on the path toward the commercialization of the AirSCWO system and fulfills a key operational goal for the Company.

The AirSCWO system's successful integration into Orlando's facility marks the beginning of commercial biosolids processing, showcasing the capability of 374Water's supercritical water oxidation technology to destroy waste efficiently and sustainably. The AirSCWO system is designed to process Orlando's biosolids continuously with a direct connection to plant supplied waste activate sludge while still retaining the capability of processing other waste streams from different sources as well, offering a solution that reduces waste volumes, eliminates harmful contaminants, and supports the City's sustainability goals.

Operating at Iron Bridge will allow 374Water to demonstrate the integration of its technology at one of Florida's largest water reclamation facilities, which is capable of processing 45 million gallons of wastewater daily. The Orlando installation enables the Company to continue its commercial development of a system that can destroy persistent organic pollutants, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS"). Recognizing the critical need for this type of technology, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection provided Orlando a grant, under the Bilateral Infrastructure Law emerging contaminant funding, to assist in financing the AirSCWO deployment and subsequent operation.

"The operational success of our technology in Orlando is a critical step toward further proving AirSCWO's capability to destroy municipal, federal and industrial organic waste streams at scale," said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. "We are scheduled to complete destruction demonstrations for multiple federal government contracts utilizing our AirSCWO system at the Orlando facility and have also secured the ability to demonstrate our capabilities to industrial customers."

This update follows our initial announcement made in July 2024 regarding the deployment of our cutting-edge AirSCWO technology to the City of Orlando's Iron Bridge facility from its extended residency at the Merrell Bros' ("MBI") Kokomo, IN facility. At MBI, 374Water developed a continuously operable system and scalable technology.

Gannon added, "This AirSCWO deployment marks a transformative moment for 374Water as we further validate our technology in commercial settings. We look forward to fulfilling additional commitments across the United States, including deploying to Orange County Sanitation (CA) in 2025. We are proud to be part of Orlando's vision for a sustainable future and are excited to demonstrate the broad utility of our technology for municipal, federal, and industrial partners."

For more information about 374Water and its innovative waste destruction technology, visit www.374water.com.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to our ability to execute on our strategic plan, the anticipated benefits of our move to Orlando, progress toward commercialization, and the timing and success of our deployment in Orange County, CA, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "forward," "begin," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact: 374water@gregoryfca.com

Investor Contact: Heather Crowell

Media Contact: Christian Rizzo

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.